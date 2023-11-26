Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Save a glorious 25% with this Lenovo RTX 4060 deal

Want to game on the go on a big-screen laptop at a cut price? Then this deal from Lenovo on the brand’s LOQ 16i is well worth taking note of.

Using code ‘BFMEGADEAL22‘, it’s available for £896.24, saving you 25% on its usual £1194.99 list price.

For that you’re getting a capable big-screen laptop that packs in a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an RTX 4060 GPU and a large 16-inch IPS display.

If this isn’t the deal for you though, then it’s worth checking out the Trusted roundup of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen this weekend. We may be entering into the last knockings, so it’s worth taking a look.

This capable Lenovo LOQ 16i is nearly £300 off from Lenovo this Black Friday

If you’re after a mid-range gaming laptop that packs in a decent bit of power for the price, this RTX 4060-powered Lenovo LOQ 16i is 25% off from Lenovo directly this Black Friday.

This LOQ 16i is a good looking laptop with a sleek Storm Grey chassis, and it features more of an understated aesthetic compared to some of the more standard-looking gaming laptops. With this in mind, its bigger chassis means you get a proper full-size layout RGB-backlit keyboard with number pad, complete with a solid sized trackpad, too.

There’s also a decent array of ports, too, with a pair of USB-As around the back, as well as a full size Ethernet for wired networking and HDMI out. As well as this, the left hand side features a USB-C and a headphone jack, while the right hand side is home to a further USB-A and the on-board privacy shutter for the webcam.

This Lenovo laptop also features a larger 16-inch display to give you more real estate to use for gaming, as well as a decent 1920×1200 resolution for solid detail, and a 144Hz refresh rate also ensures smooth output. The fact it’s an IPS screen means colours should be decent, while viewing angles should be especially strong. A quoted 350 nits of brightness should also keeps things vibrant.

Inside, the LOQ 16i packs in a speedy Intel Core i7-13620H, one of the brand’s more mid-range gaming laptop chips, complete with 10 cores and 16 threads that packs quite the punch for gaming workloads. The H-suffix also denotes it’s a chip designed specifically for high intensity workloads. Alongside this comes an RTX 4060, which should be good for gaming at the laptop’s native resolution with high FPS figures in a range of games, and a 512GB SSD gives you enough space for a decently-sized Steam library.

