Save a glorious 25% with this Lenovo RTX 4060 deal

Want to game on the go on a big-screen laptop at a cut price? Then this deal from Lenovo on the brand’s LOQ 16i is well worth taking note of.

Using code ‘BFMEGADEAL22‘, it’s available for £896.24, saving you 25% on its usual £1194.99 list price.

For that you’re getting a capable big-screen laptop that packs in a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an RTX 4060 GPU and a large 16-inch IPS display.

This LOQ 16i is a good looking laptop with a sleek Storm Grey chassis, and it features more of an understated aesthetic compared to some of the more standard-looking gaming laptops. With this in mind, its bigger chassis means you get a proper full-size layout RGB-backlit keyboard with number pad, complete with a solid sized trackpad, too.

There’s also a decent array of ports, too, with a pair of USB-As around the back, as well as a full size Ethernet for wired networking and HDMI out. As well as this, the left hand side features a USB-C and a headphone jack, while the right hand side is home to a further USB-A and the on-board privacy shutter for the webcam.

This Lenovo laptop also features a larger 16-inch display to give you more real estate to use for gaming, as well as a decent 1920×1200 resolution for solid detail, and a 144Hz refresh rate also ensures smooth output. The fact it’s an IPS screen means colours should be decent, while viewing angles should be especially strong. A quoted 350 nits of brightness should also keeps things vibrant.

Inside, the LOQ 16i packs in a speedy Intel Core i7-13620H, one of the brand’s more mid-range gaming laptop chips, complete with 10 cores and 16 threads that packs quite the punch for gaming workloads. The H-suffix also denotes it’s a chip designed specifically for high intensity workloads. Alongside this comes an RTX 4060, which should be good for gaming at the laptop’s native resolution with high FPS figures in a range of games, and a 512GB SSD gives you enough space for a decently-sized Steam library.

