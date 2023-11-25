Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Save 46% on this excellent Logitech gaming keyboard for Black Friday

Reece Bithrey
The Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL has been a favourite wireless gaming keyboard of many for the last few years, and it’s had its price slashed by Amazon this Black Friday

The low-profile marvel is down from £219.99 to just £119, giving you £100 off its list price, which represents a huge discount on a great wireless keyboard.

Feel free to check out our list of the best Black Friday deals that the Trusted experts have been rounding up over the course of the last few days, if this Logitech deal isn’t for you.

The G915 Lightspeed TKL is a great low-profile gaming keyboard, with this model offering Logitech’s GL Tactile switches which offer a shorter travel combined with a soft tactile keypress to offer a generally rounded switch feel that works well for both gaming and typing. It also comes with dual means of wireless connectivity with either the bundled Lightspeed USB receiver or Bluetooth, which is handy.

Alongside this, its space-saving TKL layout offers you more desk space, and it also comes with convenient measures including dedicated buttons for enabling the game mode, as well as a handy volume roller in the top right corner. There’s also some sharp RGB lighting which is configurable in Logitech’s excellent G Hub software, where you can also program macros and remap keys.

