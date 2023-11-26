Samsung Galaxy S23 Deal: No upfront cost, unlimited data and £100 cashback

Samsung’s Galaxy phones have been picking up discounts all over the place this Black Friday and this deal is up there with the best we’ve seen.

Mobile Phones Direct currently has the S23 available with absolutely no upfront cost and a monthly payment of just £34 for 24 months. This gives you unlimited data, calls and texts on the Three network.

That’s a great deal in itself, but this package also includes 12 months of Disney Plus, a pair of Galaxy Buds FE and £100 cashback. Can’t say fairer than that.

A tempting flagship designed for one-handed use Pros Pocketable, minimalistic design

All-day battery life

True flagship performance Cons Near-identical to Galaxy S22

Slow charge speeds

Display only drops to 48Hz

Launched earlier in 2023, the Galaxy S23 is Samsung’s current smallest flagship device. It’s great for those who want high-end specs, but prefer a phone on the smaller side of things. We remain big fans of this phone (especially at the low price) thanks to its very good battery life, performance that matches other flagship phones from this year and its tasteful design.

Specs and key features include a 6.1-inch OLED screen, a main rear 50MP camera, 3900mAh battery and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. You’ll also find 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage for all your games and media.

In the verdict of our Galaxy S23 review we said, “It might not be all that different from last year’s Galaxy S22, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 remains an excellent compact choice without much compromise, boasting top-end performance, versatile camera chops and, for the first time, true all-day battery life.”

