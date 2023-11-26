Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Deal: No upfront cost, unlimited data and £100 cashback

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Samsung’s Galaxy phones have been picking up discounts all over the place this Black Friday and this deal is up there with the best we’ve seen.

Mobile Phones Direct currently has the S23 available with absolutely no upfront cost and a monthly payment of just £34 for 24 months. This gives you unlimited data, calls and texts on the Three network.

That’s a great deal in itself, but this package also includes 12 months of Disney Plus, a pair of Galaxy Buds FE and £100 cashback. Can’t say fairer than that.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Deal: No upfront cost, unlimited data and £100 cashback

Samsung Galaxy S23 Deal: No upfront cost, unlimited data and £100 cashback

Mobile Phones Direct currently has the S23 available with absolutely no upfront cost and a monthly payment of just £34 for 24 months. This gives you unlimited data, calls and texts on the Three network.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • No upfront cost
  • £34 a month
View Deal

If this isn’t the deal you’re looking for this Black Friday, our best Black Friday deals live blog will help make sure you’re getting all our favourite deals.

Samsung Galaxy S23 in-hand
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A tempting flagship designed for one-handed use

Pros

  • Pocketable, minimalistic design
  • All-day battery life
  • True flagship performance

Cons

  • Near-identical to Galaxy S22
  • Slow charge speeds
  • Display only drops to 48Hz

Launched earlier in 2023, the Galaxy S23 is Samsung’s current smallest flagship device. It’s great for those who want high-end specs, but prefer a phone on the smaller side of things. We remain big fans of this phone (especially at the low price) thanks to its very good battery life, performance that matches other flagship phones from this year and its tasteful design.

Specs and key features include a 6.1-inch OLED screen, a main rear 50MP camera, 3900mAh battery and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. You’ll also find 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage for all your games and media.

In the verdict of our Galaxy S23 review we said, “It might not be all that different from last year’s Galaxy S22, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 remains an excellent compact choice without much compromise, boasting top-end performance, versatile camera chops and, for the first time, true all-day battery life.”

See below for a look at our favourite Black Friday deals

You might like…

Save £20 on the latest Kindle Kids in time for Christmas

Save £20 on the latest Kindle Kids in time for Christmas

Hannah Davies 11 mins ago
Logitech’s high performance gaming mouse is 66% off right now

Logitech’s high performance gaming mouse is 66% off right now

Nick Rayner 22 mins ago
This is the only Black Friday discount we’ve seen on the PSVR2

This is the only Black Friday discount we’ve seen on the PSVR2

Adam Speight 58 mins ago
Apple TV 4K is available for under £75 – but you’ll need to be quick

Apple TV 4K is available for under £75 – but you’ll need to be quick

Max Parker 1 hour ago
This Logitech mouse is ideal for travel and you can bag it for under £35

This Logitech mouse is ideal for travel and you can bag it for under £35

Reece Bithrey 1 hour ago
Forget GoPro, the Insta360 Ace Pro has its first discount

Forget GoPro, the Insta360 Ace Pro has its first discount

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.