Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense headset is under half price for Black Friday

Reece Bithrey
Razer’s Kraken V3 HyperSense is one of the more unique gaming headsets from the last couple of years, and currently Amazon has it for a heavily discounted price for Black Friday.

It’s technically under half price with a 51% discount on its £129.99 list price bringing it down to an amazing £63.99, which makes it as cheap as a lot of mid-range headsets. With the Kraken V3 Hypersense though, you’re getting a lot more for the money.

First and foremost, the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense is an especially comfortable and well-made headset with its plush padding around the headband and earcups, and reasonable clamping force. The padding is also a mix of leatherette and breathable memory foam, which is a nice touch if you’re involved in long gaming sessions.

Its audio is nicely balanced, although there is a fair amount of low-end presence, as is typical for gaming headsets from the green side of peripherals. The Kraken V3 HyperSense is also a largely consistent performer over multiple platforms, save for audio being a little flatter on Switch or PS5 in our testing. For more immersive audio, there is also support for THX Spatial Audio for PC users within Razer’s software, which in itself also provides access to numerous other additions such as a bass boost and microphone settings such as noise reduction for clearer comms.

The big thing with the Kraken V3 HyperSense though is its haptic feedback, which means the headset rumbles along to any audio you happen to be listening to, be it music or games. In games, it can add a little more immersion to proceedings in the right games, especially in FPS titles, and make you feel as if you’re there, alongside the nicely balanced audio. There are different intensity levels, although you can turn it off altogether if it isn’t for you.

