Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 7 is now a budget phone with this Black Friday deal

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The Black Friday sales are in full swing at most retailers in the UK ahead of the big day later this week, meaning there are plenty of bargains to be had. Of course, this extends to smartphones, making it the perfect time to get your hands on a shiny new smartphone with a tempting wallet-friendly discount.

One of the best smartphone deals we’ve seen so far comes from Currys. For a limited time, Currys has reduced the price of the flagship Google Pixel 7 from £599 to just £299.50, a whopping 50% discount that essentially turns the top-end smartphone into a proper budget blower. More specifically, that’ll net you the 128GB Pixel 7 in a white finish.

Get 50% off the Pixel 7, down to just £299.50

Get 50% off the Pixel 7, down to just £299.50

Currys has slashed the price of the Google Pixel 7 in half, bringing it down to just £299.50 – that’s budget phone territory for a flagship-level smartphone. It’s also the cheapest we’ve seen the Pixel 7 yet!

  • Currys
  • 50% off
  • £299.50
View Deal

Considering the Pixel 7 was Google’s flagship smartphone until just over a month ago, that’s a pretty astounding deal. At this new price, the Google Pixel 7 is the cheapest it has ever been and, it’s safe to say that it blows all the budget competition out of the water.

Seriously, compared to most £300 phones on the market, the Pixel 7 experience is exquisitely premium. This phone had to compete with 2023 flagships like the OnePlus 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23, after all, making the fact we scored it 4.5 stars and awarded it the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award in our full Google Pixel 7 review not that surprising.

That means you’re getting access to flagship-level performance in the form of Google’s AI-focused Tensor G2 chipset that, as well as offering solid everyday usage, delivers unique AI functionality. That allows the Pixel 7 to do some pretty cool AI-powered stuff in the photography department, like Super Res Zoom and Night Sight, and provide editing tech like Magic Eraser and Magic Unblur.

Combined with Google’s industry-leading skin tone capture tech and the overall solid performance from the twin 50MP primary and 12MP ultrawide rear cameras, the Pixel 7 offers one of the best camera experiences around.

It doesn’t stop there, either. The Pixel 7 boasts a solid 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and pin-sharp resolution that makes scrolling through social media and Netflix binging a joy, and IP68 water resistance should keep it safe even if it takes a quick dunk in the bath. Not bad for £300, eh?

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Game’s Black Friday Xbox Series S deal is just too tempting

Game’s Black Friday Xbox Series S deal is just too tempting

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Blueair Blue Pure 511 air purifier deal kicks-off your 2024 health goals

Blueair Blue Pure 511 air purifier deal kicks-off your 2024 health goals

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
The Pixel Fold finally has the discount it always needed

The Pixel Fold finally has the discount it always needed

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Blueair’s brilliant Blue Max air purifier gets a stunning Back Friday price cut

Blueair’s brilliant Blue Max air purifier gets a stunning Back Friday price cut

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Start shooting 360 video now with £200 off the GoPro Max

Start shooting 360 video now with £200 off the GoPro Max

Hannah Davies 17 hours ago
1More’s wonderful SonoFlow headphones are now even better value than before

1More’s wonderful SonoFlow headphones are now even better value than before

Nick Rayner 17 hours ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.