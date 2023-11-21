The Pixel 7 is now a budget phone with this Black Friday deal

The Black Friday sales are in full swing at most retailers in the UK ahead of the big day later this week, meaning there are plenty of bargains to be had. Of course, this extends to smartphones, making it the perfect time to get your hands on a shiny new smartphone with a tempting wallet-friendly discount.

One of the best smartphone deals we’ve seen so far comes from Currys. For a limited time, Currys has reduced the price of the flagship Google Pixel 7 from £599 to just £299.50, a whopping 50% discount that essentially turns the top-end smartphone into a proper budget blower. More specifically, that’ll net you the 128GB Pixel 7 in a white finish.

Get 50% off the Pixel 7, down to just £299.50 Currys has slashed the price of the Google Pixel 7 in half, bringing it down to just £299.50 – that’s budget phone territory for a flagship-level smartphone. It’s also the cheapest we’ve seen the Pixel 7 yet! Currys

50% off

£299.50 View Deal

Considering the Pixel 7 was Google’s flagship smartphone until just over a month ago, that’s a pretty astounding deal. At this new price, the Google Pixel 7 is the cheapest it has ever been and, it’s safe to say that it blows all the budget competition out of the water.

Seriously, compared to most £300 phones on the market, the Pixel 7 experience is exquisitely premium. This phone had to compete with 2023 flagships like the OnePlus 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23, after all, making the fact we scored it 4.5 stars and awarded it the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award in our full Google Pixel 7 review not that surprising.

That means you’re getting access to flagship-level performance in the form of Google’s AI-focused Tensor G2 chipset that, as well as offering solid everyday usage, delivers unique AI functionality. That allows the Pixel 7 to do some pretty cool AI-powered stuff in the photography department, like Super Res Zoom and Night Sight, and provide editing tech like Magic Eraser and Magic Unblur.

Combined with Google’s industry-leading skin tone capture tech and the overall solid performance from the twin 50MP primary and 12MP ultrawide rear cameras, the Pixel 7 offers one of the best camera experiences around.

It doesn’t stop there, either. The Pixel 7 boasts a solid 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and pin-sharp resolution that makes scrolling through social media and Netflix binging a joy, and IP68 water resistance should keep it safe even if it takes a quick dunk in the bath. Not bad for £300, eh?

Our favourite Black Friday deals: