Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PC gamers need to see this ultra-wide monitor Black Friday bonanza

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

For perhaps some of the best immersion while gaming, a large ultrawide monitor offers the best option, and if you want to grab one this Black Friday, this Acer Nitro model has received a handy price cut from Box.

It’s available for £669.99 from the online retailer, saving you £60 on a well-speced choice that’s sure to provide you with some solid performance across an especially large panel.

However, if this ultrawide panel isn’t really to your tastes and you want to search for something else then you can always check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals, which features quite a range of options

This 49-inch Acer Nitro ultrawide monitor has received quite the handy discount from Box

This 49-inch Acer Nitro ultrawide monitor has received quite the handy discount from Box

If you’re after an especially wide gaming monitor with some solid specs to boot, this Acer Nitro EI491CRPbmiiipx is available from Box with a nice little price cut.

  • Box
  • Save £60
  • £669.99
View Deal

This Acer ultrawide is first and foremost a 49-inch panel, giving you an awful lot of real estate to work with, as does its 32:9 aspect ratio and 1800R curve for some solid immersion. Make no mistake, if you’re after a big panel for immersive gaming, this is a respectable choice.

As well as this, its 144Hz refresh rate provides smooth output, while its double QHD resolution ensures good detail, making it a great choice for PC games especially where you’ll be able to experience all of the real estate on offer. There is also support for AMD FreeSync Premium to provide VRR support for AMD GPUs with a tear and stutter-free experience.

The curved VA panel that this Acer Nitro monitor offers also ensures some good colours and contrast, with a quoted 3000:1 ratio and 121% coverage of the sRGB space respectively. What’s more, there’s also a great port selection with everything from HDMI and DP to USB-C covered, giving you lots of connectivity options. Definitely a solid bargain for any gamers looking to upgrade their rig.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Garmin Fenix 7 just hit an all-time bargain price

Garmin Fenix 7 just hit an all-time bargain price

Jon Mundy 17 mins ago
Ninja’s entry-level air fryer just got even cheaper

Ninja’s entry-level air fryer just got even cheaper

Hannah Davies 30 mins ago
Sky’s Black Friday bundle is an absolute treat

Sky’s Black Friday bundle is an absolute treat

Jon Mundy 45 mins ago
Time to kit out your car with Nextbase’s Black Friday dash cam offer

Time to kit out your car with Nextbase’s Black Friday dash cam offer

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Wait till you see how cheap the Pixel Buds are right now

Wait till you see how cheap the Pixel Buds are right now

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
The iPad 10.2 is now a budget tablet with this Amazon deal

The iPad 10.2 is now a budget tablet with this Amazon deal

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago

Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few days’ work experience and writes about all things computing. He’s a soon to be graduate from the University o…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.