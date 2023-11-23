PC gamers need to see this ultra-wide monitor Black Friday bonanza

For perhaps some of the best immersion while gaming, a large ultrawide monitor offers the best option, and if you want to grab one this Black Friday, this Acer Nitro model has received a handy price cut from Box.

It’s available for £669.99 from the online retailer, saving you £60 on a well-speced choice that’s sure to provide you with some solid performance across an especially large panel.

However, if this ultrawide panel isn’t really to your tastes and you want to search for something else then you can always check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals, which features quite a range of options

This 49-inch Acer Nitro ultrawide monitor has received quite the handy discount from Box If you’re after an especially wide gaming monitor with some solid specs to boot, this Acer Nitro EI491CRPbmiiipx is available from Box with a nice little price cut. Box

Save £60

£669.99 View Deal

This Acer ultrawide is first and foremost a 49-inch panel, giving you an awful lot of real estate to work with, as does its 32:9 aspect ratio and 1800R curve for some solid immersion. Make no mistake, if you’re after a big panel for immersive gaming, this is a respectable choice.

As well as this, its 144Hz refresh rate provides smooth output, while its double QHD resolution ensures good detail, making it a great choice for PC games especially where you’ll be able to experience all of the real estate on offer. There is also support for AMD FreeSync Premium to provide VRR support for AMD GPUs with a tear and stutter-free experience.

The curved VA panel that this Acer Nitro monitor offers also ensures some good colours and contrast, with a quoted 3000:1 ratio and 121% coverage of the sRGB space respectively. What’s more, there’s also a great port selection with everything from HDMI and DP to USB-C covered, giving you lots of connectivity options. Definitely a solid bargain for any gamers looking to upgrade their rig.

