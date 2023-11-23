Samsung’s affordable foldable phone is already here with this Z Flip 5 deal
Foldable phones have been seen as out of reach for many since they hit shelves a few years ago, however this deal proves that is no longer the case.
As part of its Black Friday sale, Buy Mobiles is offering this stunning deal on the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 that gets you the phone for absolutely nothing.
You’ll be paying £34 a month over the 24 month contract, however this does include a whopping 100GB of data to use each month.
Over the course of the contract this equates to £816 – a fantastic price for a phone that would cost you £1049 if you bought it outright SIM free. For more deals. check out our live blog rounding up the best Black Friday deals.
Has Samsung done enough amidst increased foldable competition in 2023?
Pros
- Premium look with no gap when folded
- Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset
- Much more useful 3.4-inch cover display
Cons
- Same 12MP cameras as Z Flip 4
- Middling battery life, even for a foldable
- Cover display software is surprisingly limited
Samsung made some major improvements with the Z Flip 5, making it comfortably the best version of its flip phone yet. The biggest upgrade over the Flip 4 is the far larger outer display that gives you access to apps and services without unfurling the device.
There’s a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powering the phone, 12MP cameras and Samsung’s OneUI software.
