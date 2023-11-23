Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Ninja’s entry-level air fryer just got even cheaper

Hannah Davies
If you’re considering picking up an air fryer this Black Friday, you’ll be excited to hear that Ninja’s entry-level air fryer, the Ninja Air Fryer, has seen a massive price drop.

The Ninja Air Fryer is now just £75 ahead of Christmas. That’s a huge 50% off the RRP of the air fryer, saving you £75 when you shop with Dunelm.

The entry-level Ninja Air Fryer is now just £75 in Dunelm’s Black Friday sale. That’s 50% off its original price of £150. If you’ve been considering picking up an air fryer, this is your chance.

The Ninja Air Fryer would usually cost you a whopping £150, meaning this discount definitely isn’t a small one.

If you’re looking to buy your first Ninja air fryer, checkout today to save 50% on the versatile kitchen appliance.

Is the Ninja Air Fryer worth buying? 

A great entry-level air fryer

Pros

  • Great value
  • Simple controls
  • Cooks well

Cons

  • Manual pre-heat is fiddly

The Air Fryer is Ninja’s entry-level air fryer, boasting four cooking functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate.

This makes the appliance versatile enough to cook everything from roast potatoes and chicken breasts to tender salmon and broccoli. You can even fry up golden chips and dehydrate fruits.

The Air Fryer requires up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods and can often get the job done in half the time of a traditional oven.

The large 3.8L basket is also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ninja Air Fryer review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re in need of an air fryer that can cook two foods in two different ways at the same time, check out this deal on the Ninja Dual Basket Air Fryer

Our favourite Black Friday deals: 

