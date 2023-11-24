Ninja’s 14-in-1 air fryer just got an unbelievable discount
Searching for an impressively versatile air fryer this Black Friday? We’ve got you covered with this brilliant deal on the Amazon-exclusive Ninja Foodi Max in Copper.
The stylish 14-in-1 air fryer and multi-cooker is currently just £199.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s 35% off its £309.99 RRP, saving you a nice £110.
This is by far the cheapest we’ve seen this air fryer fall in price since it launched in May 2022, making this the perfect time to snatch it up.
Is the Ninja Foodi Max worth buying?
A versatile pressure cooker, air fryer and more
Pros
- Huge cooking space
- Excellent steam cooking
- Straightforward to use
Cons
- Crisp plate not as good as crisp basket
- Bulky
The Ninja Foodi Max is a 14-in-1 multi-cooker with the Copper model in particular an Amazon-exclusive.
The 14 features include pressure, steam meals, steam air fry, steam bake, steam bread, air fry, grill, bake, dehydrate, prove, sear/saute, steam, slow cook and a yoghurt/keep warm function. As you can guess, all of these settings makes this an incredibly versatile countertop appliance for your kitchen.
The Foodi Max has a huge 7.5L capacity that can feed up to six people and the air fryer requires up to 75% less fast than traditional frying methods, making it a healthier option too.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ninja Foodi Max review.
