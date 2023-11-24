Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Ninja’s 14-in-1 air fryer just got an unbelievable discount

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Searching for an impressively versatile air fryer this Black Friday? We’ve got you covered with this brilliant deal on the Amazon-exclusive Ninja Foodi Max in Copper.

The stylish 14-in-1 air fryer and multi-cooker is currently just £199.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s 35% off its £309.99 RRP, saving you a nice £110.

This is by far the cheapest we’ve seen this air fryer fall in price since it launched in May 2022, making this the perfect time to snatch it up.

Is the Ninja Foodi Max worth buying? 

Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 7.5L OL650UKDBCP hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A versatile pressure cooker, air fryer and more

Pros

  • Huge cooking space
  • Excellent steam cooking
  • Straightforward to use

Cons

  • Crisp plate not as good as crisp basket
  • Bulky

The Ninja Foodi Max is a 14-in-1 multi-cooker with the Copper model in particular an Amazon-exclusive.

The 14 features include pressure, steam meals, steam air fry, steam bake, steam bread, air fry, grill, bake, dehydrate, prove, sear/saute, steam, slow cook and a yoghurt/keep warm function. As you can guess, all of these settings makes this an incredibly versatile countertop appliance for your kitchen.

The Foodi Max has a huge 7.5L capacity that can feed up to six people and the air fryer requires up to 75% less fast than traditional frying methods, making it a healthier option too.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ninja Foodi Max review.

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, the entry-level Ninja Air Fryer has dropped to £75 for Black Friday.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

