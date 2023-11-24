Ninja’s 14-in-1 air fryer just got an unbelievable discount

Searching for an impressively versatile air fryer this Black Friday? We’ve got you covered with this brilliant deal on the Amazon-exclusive Ninja Foodi Max in Copper.

The stylish 14-in-1 air fryer and multi-cooker is currently just £199.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s 35% off its £309.99 RRP, saving you a nice £110.

Save 35% on the Ninja Foodi Max 14-in-1 air fryer The Ninja Foodi Max has seen a good £110 taken off its price this Black Friday. Get the 14-in-1 multi-cooker for just £199.99 right now and save 35% compared to its usual £309.99 RRP. Amazon

This is by far the cheapest we’ve seen this air fryer fall in price since it launched in May 2022, making this the perfect time to snatch it up.

Is the Ninja Foodi Max worth buying?

A versatile pressure cooker, air fryer and more Pros Huge cooking space

Excellent steam cooking

Straightforward to use Cons Crisp plate not as good as crisp basket

Bulky

The Ninja Foodi Max is a 14-in-1 multi-cooker with the Copper model in particular an Amazon-exclusive.

The 14 features include pressure, steam meals, steam air fry, steam bake, steam bread, air fry, grill, bake, dehydrate, prove, sear/saute, steam, slow cook and a yoghurt/keep warm function. As you can guess, all of these settings makes this an incredibly versatile countertop appliance for your kitchen.

The Foodi Max has a huge 7.5L capacity that can feed up to six people and the air fryer requires up to 75% less fast than traditional frying methods, making it a healthier option too.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ninja Foodi Max review.

