Nescafe’s Dolce Gusto coffee machine has fallen below £30

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re searching for a pod coffee machine that’ll make a statement in your kitchen, look no further than this unmissable deal on the Nescafe Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS.

The pod coffee machine has dropped to just £27.99 this Black Friday. That’s a ridiculous 75% saving on its regular £113.35 price, meaning you’ll save £85.36 by shopping today.

That’s enough to stock up on months’ worth of pods or to put toward presents this Christmas.

The Dolce Gusto itself would make an excellent gift for the coffee lover in your life. It’s also a nice treat for yourself if you’re looking to step up your coffee game in the cold winter mornings.

The Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS is a pod coffee machine capable of crafting more than 40 different hot and cold espresso-based drinks.

The machine is easy to use and mess-free thanks to the pod functionality that supports pods from Nescafe, Starbucks and more.

It also features an eco mode that tells the machine to automatically switch off after one minute, ensuring you don’t waste any unnecessary energy.

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for a device that’ll make smooth hot chocolate and frothed milk for your cappuccinos, check out this deal on the Lavazza A Modo Mio Milk Easy.

