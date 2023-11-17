Amazon’s got a slick Black Friday saving on the iPad 10

Looking to pick up a new iPad this Black Friday? We’ve found the perfect deal for you.

Head to Amazon now to save £50 on the Apple iPad (10th generation) and get the Apple tablet for as low as £449. That’s a great discount compared to the device’s usual £499 price.

It’s only been a year since the iPad 10 landed on the scene in October 2022, making this Black Friday the perfect time to snatch it up for less.

The only time we’ve seen the tablet listed for less was at the end of August, meaning it didn’t even fall this low on Prime Day or during Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Is the iPad 10 worth buying?

A great tablet, but the price rise is a shame Pros The design is a massive upgrade

USB-C is far more convenient than Lightning

Smart front camera placement

Unbeatable tablet apps and software Cons Huge price jump, especially in Europe makes its position in Apple’s iPad range confusing

Odd Apple Pencil integration

64GB isn’t enough (256GB probably too much)

The iPad (10th generation) is a brilliant Apple tablet, delivering many of the features found on the pricier iPad Air 2022 at a more affordable price.

The tablet comes in a range of bold finishes and sports a new all-screen design with a sharp 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for accessories like the Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

The A14 Bionic chip makes it easy to multitask, as does the wide range of apps available through Apple’s App Store.

There’s a 12-megapixel camera on the back of the tablet for snapping photos and scanning documents, along with a second 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor on the front for joining calls with Center Stage support.

The tablet also features Touch ID to keep your tablet securely locked, along with support for Apple Pay.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive iPad (10th gen) review.

