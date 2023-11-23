iPhone 15 Pro Max is finally affordable with this Black Friday deal
Black Friday is the best time to buy a new phone, and even the recently released iPhone 15 Pro Max is picking up some mighty discounts.
This deal, on the Vodafone network, will set you back £120 upfront and then monthly payments of £55. Over the course of the 24 month contract this comes out to £1440.
When you consider the phone itself has an RRP of £1199 you’re essentially paying £241 across two years for unlimited data, unlimited minutes and unlimited calls.
- e2 Save
- £120 upfront
- £55 a month
If you’re after the very best iPhone and want all the 5G data you can handle, this isn’t to be missed. For more deals check out our live blog rounding up the best Black Friday deals.
Small changes, big difference
Pros
- It has USB-C (finally)
- 5x zoom is welcome
- Much comfier to hold and use; so much lighter
Cons
- The Action Button is welcome – but it could do more
- No 128GB option means higher price
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is easily one of the best phones we’ve reviewed this year, and it has some notable benefits over the smaller iPhone 15 Pro. Not only does it have a larger display, making it the better choice for media consumption and gaming, but it has a far better zoom camera, allowing you to get closer to your subject.
The entire camera system here is fantastic in all situations, whether you’re shooting flowers up close or portrait. There’s excellent video recording too, and a strong selfie camera.
Elsewhere, the phone is powered by the A17 Bionic chip and this is capable of playing high-end games, like Resident Evil Village and, in 2024, Death Stranding. The 120Hz ProMotion screen is fantastic, there’s now USB-C for charging and the titanium body makes it so much lighter than the 14 Pro Max.
