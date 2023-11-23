iPhone 13 is now a mid-range handset at this price

On the hunt for a new phone this Black Friday, but don’t want to break the bank? This iPhone 13 contract deal is certainly worth considering due to the large amounts of data and low upfront cost.

With this deal on ID Mobile you’re getting 250GB of data per month, plus all the calls and texts you want, for £26.99. There’s also a small upfront fee of £9.

Is the iPhone 13 still a good phone?

Bigger upgrades than you might think Pros Much improved battery life

Bright, vivid OLED display

Excellent main camera Cons No ProMotion

No optical zoom

The iPhone 13 isn’t the newest iPhone you can buy, however at this price it remains a good choice. It’s also worth always noting with iPhones that Apple supports these phones for multiple years with iOS updates, so this model is compatible with the same iOS 17 update you’ll find installed on the iPhone 15. This features additions like Standby mode which turns the phone into a nifty bedside clock.

There also wasn’t much difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 and it’s generally accepted the colour choices are a bit nicer with the iPhone 13. The OLED display is great, even in 2023, while the cameras still compare favourably to other devices at a similar price.

