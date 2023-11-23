iPhone 11 Pro Max is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

A lot of the best iPhone deals this Black Friday are for phones on a contract. This one, however, is for an unlocked model and it’s a pretty tasty saving on the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

GiffGaff is offering the phone, which packs a big 6.5-inch display, for just £399 – that’s cheaper than Apple currently sells the low-end iPhone SE for.

This is a refurbished device, however don’t let that put you off as GiffGaff lists this as a ‘Like new’ product with “zero wear and tear” along with no visible scratches on the screen or body.

£399 View Deal

If you’re not currently a GIffGaff member you will need a add one of its monthly plans to the initial cost. If you want the cheapest option, we’d suggest choosing the £10 plan on a monthly contract and cancelling after the first month. This still gets you 20GB of data to use. For more deals, check out our live blog rounding up the best Black Friday deals.

Features for the iPhone 11 Pro Max include a really nice 6.5-inch Retina Display, triple rear camera array, 4GB RAM, and 4K video recording. It might be a few years old now, but it’ll still run the latest iOS 17 operating system just like the iPhone 15.

