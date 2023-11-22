Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

I can easily recommend this fantastic Black Friday iPhone 15 Pro deal

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Black Friday is the perfect time to buy a new phone, and we might not see better than this deal for the iPhone 15 Pro throughout the Black Friday shopping period.

This deal, via ID Mobile, gets you the iPhone 15 Pro in the very tasteful Natural colourway for a £59 upfront fee and £44.99 a month.

Over the course of the 24 month contract this comes out at £1138, which is only slightly more than you’d pay for the £999 device if it was purchased outright. And here you’re getting unlimited data (5G if you’re in the right area), unlimited calls and texts.

How good is the iPhone 15 Pro?

It might not be massively different, but vanilla still tastes just as good.

Pros

  • Lightweight and more comfortable to hold
  • Great camera performance in most conditions
  • Incredible A17 Pro power
  • Handy Action Button

Cons

  • Same 3x telephoto as its predecessor
  • Sluggish charging

The iPhone 15 Pro is Apple’s latest flagship device, having been released back in September. It takes the iPhone 14 Pro, which was already a very good device and tweaks a few elements to make it even better.

It’s now made from titanium, making it much lighter than before, and the rounded edges nestle comfortably in your palms. This is a welcome change from the sharp 14 Pro. The A17 Pro chipset offers powering the 15 Pro offers unmatched power, able to play console-quality titles like Resident Evil Village. There’s a great camera too, plus the very handy Action Button.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

