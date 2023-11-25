Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Hurry PC gamers! The Corsair K100 Air Wireless has seen a Black Friday price drop

Reece Bithrey
The Corsair K100 Air Wireless represents one of the most unique gaming keyboards money can buy today, and thanks to Amazon, it’s been on the receiving end of a big discount.

Amazon has knocked £50 off its £279.99 list price to bring it down to a more palatable £229.99, which represents the lowest price this board has been for quite some time, and gives you the fun of an ultra-low-profile keyboard for a bit less this Black Friday.

Corsair K100 Air Wireless sees an 18% Black Friday price cut

For an ultra-low profile gaming keyboard for less, this Corsair K100 Air Wireless for £229.99 from Amazon makes for quite the excellent choice.

If the K100 Air Wireless isn’t for you though, then feel free to drop into the Trusted roundup of the best Black Friday deals out there. There are all manner of deals to be had on a wide range of tech, so it’s well worth checking out.

The big thing with the K100 Air Wireless is its MX ULP Tactile switches, which offer an especially snappy and tactile keypress which proved to be excellent for both games and general use. They’re designed more for use in high-end gaming laptops from the likes of Alienware, but make for some of the best low-profile switches available.

Alongside this, the K100 Air Wireless also features two methods of wireless connectivity – either over Bluetooth or the especially low latency Slipstream wireless receiver. When being used over a wired connection, it also benefits from a much higher polling rate with Corsair’s Axon processing tech to offer even more responsive inputs.

Outside of its fantastic internals, the K100 Air Wireless also impresses with its especially slender construction which is 11mm thin at its narrowest point while being especially well made with no deck flex from its blend of metal and plastic frame. The K100 Air Wireless is therefore a more stylish looking keyboard that also comes with handy extras such as extra macro keys and a volume roller in the top right corner.

Its additional software suite, iCUE is decent for allowing access to the addressable RGB lighting, which is bright and vibrant out of the box, and can also be programmed on up to 20 different layers if you’re into that sort of thing. The K100 Air Wireless also offers up some decent endurance too, with up to 50 hours of runtime even with that RGB lighting cranked all the way up.

