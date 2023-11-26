Huge Lego discounts hit Indiana Jones and Wolverine sets this Black Friday

Smyths has slashed the prices of two standout Lego sets for Black Friday, and you’ll want to act fast to avoid missing out.

As part of its wider Black Friday sale, you can now save £35 on the Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol set, bringing a £129.99 RRP down to £94.99.

For those Marvel fans, there’s also a £10 discount on Wolverine’s Adamantium Claws set. Previously this sold for £64.99, but it’s now down to £54.99. Both of these would make an ideal Christmas gift.

The Indiana Jones set (77015) is the larger, more elaborate of the two and we think it looks fantastic. It includes 1545 pieces, 4 minifigures that can swing on a vine in the cave and various moving parts. Heck, you can even watch Indy being chased by a massive boulder, just like the start of Raiders of the Lost Ark – now that’s recreating an iconic moment of cinema at home.

As you’d expect with an official Lego tie-in, the detail here looks exceptional – there’s even a little whip and hat for Dr Jones.

Next up, the Wolverine Adamantium Clawa set (76250) is a recreation of the clawed glove based on his outfit from the upcoming X-Men ’97 animated TV series. This is described as an immersive build and display project, with 596 pieces alongside a stand and descriptive tablet.

