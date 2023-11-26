Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Huge Lego discounts hit Indiana Jones and Wolverine sets this Black Friday

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Smyths has slashed the prices of two standout Lego sets for Black Friday, and you’ll want to act fast to avoid missing out.

As part of its wider Black Friday sale, you can now save £35 on the Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol set, bringing a £129.99 RRP down to £94.99.

For those Marvel fans, there’s also a £10 discount on Wolverine’s Adamantium Claws set. Previously this sold for £64.99, but it’s now down to £54.99. Both of these would make an ideal Christmas gift.

If this isn’t the deal you’re looking for this Black Friday, our best Black Friday deals live blog will help make sure you’re getting all our favourite deals.

The Indiana Jones set (77015) is the larger, more elaborate of the two and we think it looks fantastic. It includes 1545 pieces, 4 minifigures that can swing on a vine in the cave and various moving parts. Heck, you can even watch Indy being chased by a massive boulder, just like the start of Raiders of the Lost Ark – now that’s recreating an iconic moment of cinema at home.

Indiana Jones Lego Deal

Indiana Jones Lego Deal

As part of the Smyths Black Friday sale, you can now save £35 on the Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol set, bringing the £129.99 RRP down to £94.99.

  • Smyths
  • Was £129.99
  • Now £94.99
View Deal

As you’d expect with an official Lego tie-in, the detail here looks exceptional – there’s even a little whip and hat for Dr Jones.

Next up, the Wolverine Adamantium Clawa set (76250) is a recreation of the clawed glove based on his outfit from the upcoming X-Men ’97 animated TV series. This is described as an immersive build and display project, with 596 pieces alongside a stand and descriptive tablet.

Wolverine Lego Deal

Wolverine Lego Deal

For those Marvel fans, there’s also a £10 discount on Wolverine’s Adamantium Claws set. Previously this sold for £64.99, but it’s now down to £54.99.

  • Smyths
  • Save £10
  • Now £54.99
View Deal

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

