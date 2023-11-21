Hit your goals for less with 42% off the Fitbit Charge 5

Amazon’s Black Friday sale only kicked off a few days ago but we’re already seeing some tempting discounts across the site, including on wearables.

One fitness tracker that’s seen a huge chunk taken off its price this Black Friday is the Fitbit Charge 5. Pick up the wearable right now and pay just £99. That’s 42% off its original £169.99 RRP, leaving you with a total saving of £70.99.

Save 42%

£99 View Deal

The Charge 5 is actually our favourite Fitbit fitness tracker on the market right now and a great update over its predecessor thanks to its bright AMOLED colour display.

If you’re looking to upgrade your fitness tracker, this is a fantastic model to opt for.

This is also the cheapest we’ve seen the Charge 5 fall since it was also £99 back in August. The wearable has fallen to this price a few times in the last year but consistently bounces back up to £129 once the offer is over.

If you’re hoping to pick up the Charge 5 for Christmas, this might just be the perfect opportunity.

Is the Fitbit Charge 5 worth buying?

A solid tracker that's easy to use. Pros Vibrant colour display

Comfortable strap

Added ECG sensor Cons Screen responsiveness a little temperamental

GPS accuracy not great

The Fitbit Charge 5 has a colour screen, which is a long-awaited upgrade.

It offers an ECG sensor and more stress insights, making it a better mix of fitness and health tracking.

The design includes a bright AMOLED display, new aluminium case, and is waterproof up to 50 metres.

The touchscreen display is significantly brighter and more vibrant than previous models.

The Fitbit Charge 5 excels in step and sleep tracking, with reliable data and useful sleep scores.

It features an ECG sensor for monitoring heart health and detecting arrhythmia.

The device offers solid heart rate monitoring and exercise tracking, though GPS accuracy could be improved.

Fitbit introduces a new Daily Readiness Score to determine if your body is ready for a workout or needs more rest.

Stress management features are enhanced with the addition of the EDA Scan app for monitoring stress levels.

The battery life lasts up to seven days and charges from 0-100% in two hours.

The Fitbit Charge 5 combines a vibrant colour touchscreen with a new aluminium case and up to 50 metres of waterproofing for added durability.

The fitness tracker is packed with sensors, including an ECG sensor for monitoring heart health, an EDA sensor for managing stress and tracking functions for Sp02, heart rate variability, skin temperature and menstrual health.

The wearable also includes a range of exercise tracking features, including automatic activity tracking, 20 workout modes, a workout intensity map and GPS, and you can use it to improve your night’s rest by tracking your sleep score and stages.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Fitbit Charge 5 review

