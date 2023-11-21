TicWatch Pro 5’s double Black Friday discount is unreal

There’s a frankly unbelievable Black Friday discount available on the TicWatch Pro 5 right now.

Amazon is selling the TicWatch Pro 5 for £229.99, which is a massive saving of £100 on its £329.99 RRP. Note that the initial saving is £60, so you’ll need to tick the £40 discount voucher box below the price for the full discount.

Once you do, you’ll be securing a huge chunk of money off one of the best smartwatches on the market. We gave the TicWatch Pro 5 a hugely positive 4.5-star review a few months back, concluding that it was “A great smartwatch that’s easy to recommend to most people”.

We particularly appreciated the TicWatch Pro 5’s excellent battery life and fast charging, while the Wear OS interface provides a brilliantly hassle-free day to day experience.

Going back to that battery life a second, the TicWatch Pro 5 is notable for featuring a secondary FSTN display that sits above the main OLED screen. This low-power component displays key metrics like the time, your step count and heart rate, all while being super easy to read outdoors. Crucially, it only sips the power whilst doing so.

The TicWatch Pro 5’s rotating crown has been lifted straight from the Apple Watch, and we’re glad of it. It makes for an intuitive input mechanism.

Throw in military-grade durability, as well as water resistance up to 5ATM (50 metres), and you have an excellent all-round smartwatch. With this Black Friday discount added on top, the TicWatch Pro 5 is as close to must-buy status as an Android smartwatch gets.