Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

TicWatch Pro 5’s double Black Friday discount is unreal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

There’s a frankly unbelievable Black Friday discount available on the TicWatch Pro 5 right now.

Amazon is selling the TicWatch Pro 5 for £229.99, which is a massive saving of £100 on its £329.99 RRP. Note that the initial saving is £60, so you’ll need to tick the £40 discount voucher box below the price for the full discount.

Save £100 on the TicWatch Pro 5 this Black Friday

Save £100 on the TicWatch Pro 5 this Black Friday

Amazon is selling the TicWatch Pro 5 at a huge £100 discount this Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Save £100
  • Now £229.99
View Deal

Once you do, you’ll be securing a huge chunk of money off one of the best smartwatches on the market. We gave the TicWatch Pro 5 a hugely positive 4.5-star review a few months back, concluding that it was “A great smartwatch that’s easy to recommend to most people”.

We particularly appreciated the TicWatch Pro 5’s excellent battery life and fast charging, while the Wear OS interface provides a brilliantly hassle-free day to day experience.

Going back to that battery life a second, the TicWatch Pro 5 is notable for featuring a secondary FSTN display that sits above the main OLED screen. This low-power component displays key metrics like the time, your step count and heart rate, all while being super easy to read outdoors. Crucially, it only sips the power whilst doing so.

The TicWatch Pro 5’s rotating crown has been lifted straight from the Apple Watch, and we’re glad of it. It makes for an intuitive input mechanism.

Throw in military-grade durability, as well as water resistance up to 5ATM (50 metres), and you have an excellent all-round smartwatch. With this Black Friday discount added on top, the TicWatch Pro 5 is as close to must-buy status as an Android smartwatch gets.

You might like…

This Asus RTX 4060 laptop just got the Black Friday treatment

This Asus RTX 4060 laptop just got the Black Friday treatment

Adam Speight 8 mins ago
This Pixel 7a unlimited data deal is an instant Black Friday winner

This Pixel 7a unlimited data deal is an instant Black Friday winner

Max Parker 33 mins ago
It doesn’t get much better than this Pixel 8 Black Friday deal

It doesn’t get much better than this Pixel 8 Black Friday deal

Lewis Painter 39 mins ago
Bose’s new premium earbuds have their first ever discount

Bose’s new premium earbuds have their first ever discount

Kob Monney 43 mins ago
We’ve spotted the ultimate Black Friday Ninja air fryer deal

We’ve spotted the ultimate Black Friday Ninja air fryer deal

Hannah Davies 57 mins ago
Time to stock up on PS5 DualSense controllers with this deal

Time to stock up on PS5 DualSense controllers with this deal

Jon Mundy 58 mins ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.