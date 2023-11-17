Here’s the Sky Glass Black Friday deal you’ve been waiting for

Sky Glass is an incredibly convenient entertainment package, bundling a 4K smart TV with a Sky TV subscription with no need for a satellite on your roof. And while it already offers great value, this Black Friday deal has made Sky Glass a downright bargain.

Sky is now offering a 43-inch Sky Glass television, Sky TV and Netflix bundle for just £33 per month and £10 upfront fee on an 18-month contract. With this package normally costing £40 per month, Sky claims you’ll be saving over £125 by opting for this Black Friday deal.

Pay just £33 per month for Sky Glass, Sky TV and Netflix Looking for a new TV as well a Sky TV package? Then you won’t find a better deal than this, as a new Black Friday sale has made a bundle consisting of a Sky Glass TV, Sky TV subscription and Netflix for just £33 per month and a one-off £10 upfront fee. Sky

Save over £125

Now £33 per month (plus £10 upfront fee) View Deal

Sky Glass is a 43-inch 4K television with support for HDR and Dolby Atmos and all of the streaming capabilities to run Sky TV over your internet connection instead of a satellite. Sky is allowing customers to pay for this 4K TV over the length of an 18-month contract rather than one large fee upfront.

The Sky TV subscription will also gain you access to plenty of popular TV channels, including Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, Sky Comedy, Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries. You’ll need to pay extra for Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and so on, but this is still a great starting point for the money.

The basic tier of Netflix is also included in the £33 subscription, granting you access to popular TV shows and movies such as Stranger Things, The Crown, Squid Games and more.

Is Sky Glass worth buying?

Sky's first TV aims to transform the home viewing experience Pros Great content library and interface

Better sound than TVs at its price

Stylish looks

Vivid mode improves HDR performance Cons Still some blooming and artefacts with content

Expensive for the UHD/Atmos experience

Needs plenty of bandwidth for all the features

Is the Sky Glass television actually worth buying instead of the alternative options from the likes of LG, Panasonic and Sony? When we reviewed it back at launch, we gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

In our verdict we said: “Consider Sky Glass for what it is rather than what it’s not and there’s a good experience to be had. The interface is greatly accessible, the Vivid mode improves the HDR performance, though the price has gone up. Sky Glass fulfils a bit more of its potential to earn a recommendation, but there are more talented sets available, especially where HDR is concerned.”

If you’re willing to put the time and effort into research, you likely will find a TV with a better 4K picture, especially when HDR is factored in. But Sky Glass excels at convenience, especially if a Sky TV subscription is a priority.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re keen to have Sky TV running through your internet instead of a satellite, but are already happy with the television that you own, then Sky Stream is the perfect alternative.

Sky is currently offering Sky Stream for just £19 per month on an 18-month contract, so make sure to check this deal out before the Black Friday sale comes to an end.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: