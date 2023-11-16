Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sky Stream has just plummeted in price for Black Friday

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Sky Stream has just hit a brilliantly low price for Black Friday.

The UK broadcasting giant’s streaming provision is currently going for just £19 a month over the full length of an 18 month contract, with no up front fee.

Normally this package would cost you £26 a month, which means that you’re saving £7 a month. That’s a huge £126 saving overall.

Save £126 on Sky Stream with Sky Entertainment & Netflix

Save £126 on Sky Stream with Sky Entertainment & Netflix

Sky is offering a whopping £126 saving on Sky Stream with Sky Entertainment & Netflix.

  • Sky
  • Save £126
  • Now £19 a month
View Deal

The Sky Stream is a streaming puck that plugs into your TV, and offers a portal onto a vast world of streaming content.

This Sky Entertainment & Netflix package, as Sky is describing it, gets you access to Sky programming with no satellite dish. You’ll get all the Sky Originals and Sky Exclusives, 100 Freeview channels (BBC, ITV, Channel 4 etc.), Discovery+, Eurosport, and of course a Netflix Basic subscription bundled in (which can be upgraded).

Further TV packs can be easily added for an additional fee, many of which are also going cheap this Black Friday. So, for example, the Sky Sports package will currently set you back £20 a month rather than the usual £25. TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) can be added for £28 a month rather than the regular £30.

Elsehwhere, Sky Movies costs another £11 a month. If you want to up the quality of your broadcasts, meanwhile, you can pay another £6 a month for the UHD & Dolby Atmos package, or add ad skipping for £5 a month.

We reviewed Sky Stream recently, and awarded it an excellent 4.5 stars out of 5. “An excellent premium streamer from Sky that puts content at the core of its offering,” we concluded.

With this Black Friday bundle, Sky Stream is at its most appealing yet.

You might like…

The Black Friday iPhone 15 Pro deal we’ve been waiting for is here

The Black Friday iPhone 15 Pro deal we’ve been waiting for is here

Jon Mundy 57 mins ago
Upgrade your gaming PC with a 1TB SSD for just £62.99

Upgrade your gaming PC with a 1TB SSD for just £62.99

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
LG’s 60-inch TV is now mega cheap in Argos’ Black Friday sale

LG’s 60-inch TV is now mega cheap in Argos’ Black Friday sale

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
The iPhone 12 is a rare Apple bargain this Black Friday

The iPhone 12 is a rare Apple bargain this Black Friday

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Black Friday TV deals don’t get better than Best Buy’s OLED bargain

Black Friday TV deals don’t get better than Best Buy’s OLED bargain

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Best Buy has the Black Friday AirPods deal you’ve been waiting for

Best Buy has the Black Friday AirPods deal you’ve been waiting for

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.