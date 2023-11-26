Here’s another amazing Cyber Monday deal for the Hisense A6K TV

There are certain deals that keep popping up on Black Friday, and the Hisense A6K has fast become the 4K TV that won’t go away.

With Cyber Monday not far away, there’s another deal to be gobbled up for the Hisense A6K. This time it’s for the 50-inch model that’s on sale for £295. Add the BUYBETTER20 code and you’ll get it for £236.

Here’s an amazing Cyber Monday deal for the Hisense A6K TV The 50-inch Hisense A6K is on sale for £295. Add the BUYBETTER20 code and you’ll get it for £236. eBay

The deal for the 55-inch on eBay sold out pretty quickly, so if this Black Friday/Cyber Monday appeals, you’ll want to jump on it quickly before it goes out of sale.

We’ve not reviewed the A6K so can’t comment on its picture and audio performance. But looking at the specs, we can see that it supports Dolby Vision HDR to produce better contrast, brighter whites and deeper blacks with compatible HDR content.

In terms of upscaling the TV makes use artificial intelligence to detect which parts of the picture it needs to enhance the image to bring it to near to 4K quality.

With Hisense’s VIDAA platform powering the user interface, there is access to video streaming apps in the form of Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, along with Freeview Play integration that brings the UK catch-up and on-demand apps into play. For those who like their smarts, there is support for either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice assistance to control the TV.

And for gamers the Hisense A6K supports ALLM (auto low latency mode) that puts the TV into its game mode when it detects a game console is connected to the TV for the fastest response time. VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) is also included for a speedy, improved image quality when playing games that have VRR support.

