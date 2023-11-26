Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Grab yourself a £100 Cyber Monday discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

With the Black Friday sales over, we transition into Cyber Monday deals, and if you haven’t seen it already, there’s still an excellent deal going for the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Over at Amazon, you can get £100 off the asking price for the WH-1000XM5, bringing them down to £279.

That’s comfortably the lowest price we’ve seen these headphones at since a Lightning Deal back in October 2023. They don’t come down to this price too often, so if you want them we’d suggest you don’t delay and snap up these up.

The WH-1000XM5 are a five-star pair of headphones, and one of the best noise-cancelling headphones currently available.

In our opinion they sound better than previous models in the WH series, and they are well stocked for smarts and features. You could say that these are some of the smartest and most feature-packed headphones on the market.

The noise-cancellation and ambient modes are up there with the best headphones in the industry, if not the best, and the call quality is exceptional.

The sound is rich but detailed, with improved bass depth and extension, while the high frequencies have received a boost too, more detailed than they have been in previous iterations.

The new design is very comfortable to wear over longer periods though they can’t be collapsed and folded as before. This does bring benefits as the new design is able to resist any distortion created by the wind blowing past.

They aren’t many, if any headphones, that are as well-rounded in practically every department as the Sony WH-1000XM5. If you’ve been waiting for them to drop below £300, this is the lowest price we’ve found them at for Cyber Monday.

Can’t afford the WH-1000XM5? Well there’s a deal for the much cheaper WH-CH720N that’s seen them drop to £77.

