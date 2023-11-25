Get a capable 2-in-1 Chromebook for £249 this Black Friday from Amazon

2-in-1 Chromebooks can be especially convenient laptops, and this Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook deal from Amazon helps to make them quite affordable, too.

It’s available for £249, netting you a large saving on the £399.99 list price, and gives you the benefit of a 2-in-1 system, as well as a sharp display and snappy internals for a lot less.

However, if this IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook isn’t for you but you still want to keep your hand in for Black Friday, then check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals where you’ll find all manner of great reductions on a wide variety of tech.

This Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook has experienced quite a handy price cut at Amazon If you’re after a portable Chromebook with a sharp screen and some good power, this Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook deal from Amazon may well be for you. Amazon

Was £399.99

£249 View Deal

This is a 2-in-1 Chromebook, offering you the convenience of a tablet paired with a keyboard case to make it into a fully-fledged Chromebook. With this in mind, it makes it a great choice for those on the go, or who appreciate the benefit of a tablet and laptop worklflow. It’s lightweight, too, at just 920g, making it easy to sling into a bag when you’re on the move.

The IdeaPad Duet Chromebooks we’ve reviewed in the past have scored highly in a general sense, and this Duet 3 looks like a capable customer. This is in no small part thanks to its excellent display, with a sharp 2K resolution ensuring excellent detail, and 400 nits of brightness keeping things vibrant.

Inside, it packs in an Arm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c CPU which won’t run too warm and should be capable enough for the casual computing tasks that the lightweight ChromeOS is designed for. What’s more, 8GB of RAM is solid enough for multi-tasking, including having lots of Chrome tabs open, while the 128GB of eMMC storage gives you a fair amount of space for apps.

The IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is also rated to last for up to 12 hours on a single charge, giving you some decent endurance for when you’re away from a plug.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: