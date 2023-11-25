Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

For all-in-one PC fans, this Lenovo IdeaCentre is a fantastic option from Currys for Black Friday

All in one PCs still make for great options for those who want a convenient one-stop-shop for their computing needs, and if you want one that’s received a solid discount, this Lenovo IdeaCentre deal from Currys may be the one for you.

The big online retailer has it for £499, knocking £150 off its usual list price, and it gives you a decently powerful system for office duties for a great price, all things considered.

If this Lenovo AIO isn’t to your tastes though but you still want to get stuck into some deals action this weekend, then feel free to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals we’ve spotted on all manner of tech.

The main thing with this Lenovo IdeaCentre is the fact it’s an all-in-one PC, giving you all the components you need in one helpful package – a PC, monitor and everything else all rolled into one. The internal specs here are decent for the price, with this IdeaCentre being powered by an Intel Core i5-13420H processor. It’s an eight-core and 12-thread option and will be well up to the productivity tasks that a PC like this is designed for, while 8GB of RAM gives you enough headroom for a level of multi-tasking and a 512GB SSD should give you enough storage for storing a decent amount of apps and media.

As well as this, the 23.8-inch FHD display is perfectly serviceable for office duties, with a decent resolution, as well as solid colours and viewing angles thanks to it being an IPS screen. 250 nits of brightness is decent enough, and the fact it’s an anti-glare panel is also rather helpful.

The port selection on offer with this IdeaCentre is decent for a desktop, too, with a selection of USB ports, as well as an HDMI out, a headphone jack and Ethernet port for wired networking. This is also a good-looking AIO too, with a quirky stand design, and being quite compact won’t take up that much space on your desk.

