Finally, an affordable deal on the iPad Air
If you’ve had your eye on the latest iPad Air, you’ll struggle to find a better deal on our favourite Apple tablet.
The iPad Air (2022) has plummeted to £463.90 on eBay. That’s a huge £170 saving compared to the tablet’s regular £634 price.
This discount comes from Currys’ clearance store on eBay and applies to a refurbished version of the tablet which the listing states is in excellent quality.
The tablet has been partially discounted on the listing, but you’ll need to enter code BETTERBUY20 at checkout to take advantage of the full offer and bring the price down to £463.90.
Save big on the iPad Air with this Black Friday code
Get a refurbished iPad Air (2022) for just £463.90 this Black Friday and save £170 on the colourful tablet. Simply head to eBay and enter code BUYBETTER20 at checkout to bag this deal.
- eBay
- Was £634
- £463.90
This deal is by far the cheapest we’ve seen the iPad Air fall this Black Friday. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to get the 2022 tablet at a big discount.
Is the iPad Air (2022) worth buying?
Still the best Apple tablet for most people
Pros
- Great display
- Support for excellent accessories
- Seriously powerful internals
- Attractive design and array of colours
Cons
- Annoying front camera placement
- No 128GB storage option
- Creaky body
The iPad Air (2022) is a 10.9-inch tablet available in five eye-catching colours.
The tablet combines a vibrant Liquid Retina display with the powerful Apple M1 chip for streaming, browsing and multitasking.
There’s a 12-megapixel wide angle camera on the back for snapping photos and scanning documents, as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide FaceTime HD front camera for joining calls with Centre Stage support.
The tablet is compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 and features Touch ID for secure app sign-ins and payments.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive iPad Air (2022) review.
Looking for a different deal?
If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly tablet, the 10.2-inch iPad 8 has plummeted to £175 on Amazon.
