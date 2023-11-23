The iPad 10.2 is now a budget tablet with this Amazon deal

Apple doesn’t tend to join in on the Black Friday deal fun with actual discounts, instead usually opting to give out Apple gift cards for eligible purchases during the sales season. That doesn’t mean third-party retailers follow suit, however, with Amazon offering a handful of discounted iPad deals this Black Friday.

If you’re happy to go with a slightly older model, Amazon is offering a spectacular deal on a refurbished space grey iPad 10.2 (8th-gen) that brings it down to an incredible £175. Considering the slightly newer iPad 10.9 (9th-gen) comes in at £329, that’s a pretty impressive money-off deal.

The tablet is rated as being in excellent condition and comes with a one-year warranty, so don't let the refurbished nature put you off.

£154 off

£175 View Deal

Don’t let the refurbished nature of the iPad 8 put you off either; it has been rated as in excellent condition by Amazon, which means that it works perfectly and that there are “no signs of cosmetic damage visible from a distance of 30cm”, according to the firm. It also comes with a one-year warranty, covering both replacements and refunds, which should further put your mind at ease.

You’ll also save perfectly good tech from landfills, something we can all appreciate in 2023.

Looking at Amazon price tracker Keepa, we can see that the current price is the lowest the iPad 8 has been since early September 2023 when the refurbished model dropped to a slightly more tempting £168.

Is the iPad 10.2 (8th gen) worth buying?

The iPad for all Pros Nice speed improvements

Still feels great to use

Supports Pencil and Keyboard Cons 32GB storage is stingy

Design could do with a refresh

Screen is very reflective

When we reviewed the iPad 8 at its release in late 2020, we were impressed with its entry-level nature. We recommended it to those who wanted to try the iPadOS operating system without spending a lot on a high-end device.

We found that the build, though outdated even back in 2020, was solid for the price point, with a firm aluminium frame and a glass display. That 10.2-inch LCD panel won’t best the newer, larger screens of more recent iPads, but the crisp 2160 x 1620 resolution delivered sharp images combined with impressive brightness delivered a solid experience for the price.

The A12 Bionic chipset was a solid upgrade over its predecessor’s A10, and although it’s beginning to show its age in 2023, it’ll still more than handle basic everyday iPad tasks. It’s just a shame it ships with 32GB of storage, which some users will no doubt fill pretty quickly.

Hardware aside, the iPad 8 provides access to Apple’s extremely polished iPad software in the form of iPadOS – in fact, the iPad recently received the same update to iPadOS 17 with all the bells and whistles that newer iPads benefit from. Combined with a broad selection of tablet-designed apps from the App Store, you’ve got a compelling tablet at a tempting price.

To find out more, take a look at our full iPad 10.2 (8th-gen) review.

