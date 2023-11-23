EE’s Black Friday Broadband deal just got even better

EE has just made its big Black Friday broadband deal even better with a tempting SIM deal.

Earlier in November we brought you the news of an excellent EE deal, which enabled new customers to secure three months of free broadband.

That deal still stands, but now the BT-owned mobile network has added a little extra Black Friday spice to proceedings. Not only will you get your first three months of broadband free if you sign up, but you’ll also get access to unlimited data mobile SIMs for the whole family from just £10 a month each.

3 months free EE broadband and save £20 on unlimited data SIMs EE is offering three months of free broadband and £20 a month off unlimited data SIMs. EE

Save £20 a month

Now £10 a month with broadband View Deal

Such unlimited data EE SIM-only contracts typically start from £30 a month, so you’re saving £20 a month on each one.

This is for the unlimited data SIM with basic speeds of up to 10Mbps, but there’s a similar saving on the higher tiers. You can bump those speeds up to 100Mbps for £13 a month (down from £33), or uncap those speeds entirely and add an Inclusive Extra for £19 a month (down from £39).

It’s all part of EE’s radical October relaunch with a brand new platform, as well as new hardware and a fresh online service focus. EE TV is taking over from BT TV, together with a range of new boxes and a fully integrated EE TV service with live channels on Apple TV 4K.

Beyond this, the intention is to make EE a hub for everything from managing your insurance to buying consumer electronics. At some point in the future, you’ll even be able to use your EE ID to sign into third party websites.

However EE’s grand plans pan out, this combined broadband and unlimited data SIM deal is a great start for Black Friday.