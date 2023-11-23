Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EE’s Black Friday Broadband deal just got even better

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

EE has just made its big Black Friday broadband deal even better with a tempting SIM deal.

Earlier in November we brought you the news of an excellent EE deal, which enabled new customers to secure three months of free broadband.

That deal still stands, but now the BT-owned mobile network has added a little extra Black Friday spice to proceedings. Not only will you get your first three months of broadband free if you sign up, but you’ll also get access to unlimited data mobile SIMs for the whole family from just £10 a month each.

3 months free EE broadband and save £20 on unlimited data SIMs

3 months free EE broadband and save £20 on unlimited data SIMs

EE is offering three months of free broadband and £20 a month off unlimited data SIMs.

  • EE
  • Save £20 a month
  • Now £10 a month with broadband
View Deal

Such unlimited data EE SIM-only contracts typically start from £30 a month, so you’re saving £20 a month on each one.

This is for the unlimited data SIM with basic speeds of up to 10Mbps, but there’s a similar saving on the higher tiers. You can bump those speeds up to 100Mbps for £13 a month (down from £33), or uncap those speeds entirely and add an Inclusive Extra for £19 a month (down from £39).

It’s all part of EE’s radical October relaunch with a brand new platform, as well as new hardware and a fresh online service focus. EE TV is taking over from BT TV, together with a range of new boxes and a fully integrated EE TV service with live channels on Apple TV 4K.

Beyond this, the intention is to make EE a hub for everything from managing your insurance to buying consumer electronics. At some point in the future, you’ll even be able to use your EE ID to sign into third party websites.

However EE’s grand plans pan out, this combined broadband and unlimited data SIM deal is a great start for Black Friday.

You might like…

We’ve found one of the last iPhone 13 Mini deals

We’ve found one of the last iPhone 13 Mini deals

Max Parker 17 mins ago
Samsung’s affordable foldable phone is already here with this Z Flip 5 deal

Samsung’s affordable foldable phone is already here with this Z Flip 5 deal

Max Parker 48 mins ago
iPhone 13 is now a mid-range handset at this price

iPhone 13 is now a mid-range handset at this price

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Why buy the iPhone 15 when the 14 is this cheap?

Why buy the iPhone 15 when the 14 is this cheap?

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Early Black Friday Deals: Big bargains on Xbox Series X and iPhone 15

Early Black Friday Deals: Big bargains on Xbox Series X and iPhone 15

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
iPhone 15 Pro Max is finally affordable with this Black Friday deal

iPhone 15 Pro Max is finally affordable with this Black Friday deal

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.