EE’s giving away three months of free Broadband with this deal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

EE is offering three months of free broadband to new subscribers.

As part of the big EE reboot that’s underway, the BT-owned network is offering a great incentive to sign up for its broadband service.

You’ll get three months of EE broadband free on selected plans. Just click on that deal button above, plop in your post code and your landline number (if applicable), and examine the broadband deals that this new-look EE has to offer.

It’s worth noting that when I inserted my details, as a BT Broadband customer, I wasn’t eligible for this deal.

EE announced its intention to rebrand and expand last month, with a brand new platform, new hardware, and a fresh focus on online services. The new EE platform will ultimately give you access to a bunch of new services, from managing your insurance to a new consumer electronics shop.

In future, you’ll be able to use your EE ID to log in to third party websites.

EE TV has also been added to the roster, taking over from BT TV with range of sparkly new boxes. It also brings a fully integrated EE TV service with live channels to Apple TV 4K.

Stepping back to broadband, the flagship package in the company’s arsenal is EE Fibre 1.6Gbps, which offers the fastest broadband speeds of any major broadband provider.

This is a major play, with EE expected to steadily take over from BT as the main consumer-facing brand (though BT powers all of its broadband). If you’re shopping around for a new broadband package, it might be worth considering EE over BT – especially with three months of free broadband thrown in.

