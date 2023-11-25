Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Don’t lose focus with this Black Friday deal on our favourite vlogging camera

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

The Sony ZV-E10 is our favourite vlogging camera here at Trusted Reviews. It’s also been given a tempting discount in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Run to Amazon now to snag the Sony ZV-E10 and a 16-50mm lens for just £599. That’s a nice £170 discount compared to the bundle’s usual cost of £769.

Not only is this the cheapest we’ve seen the ZV-E10 and lens fall this year, but the fact the lens is included in the box means you can get started making videos the moment this camera arrives at your door.

This is the ideal camera for anyone looking to upgrade their vlogging setup from their smartphone to a dedicated mirrorless camera with a larger sensor and additional perks like electronic image stabilisation.

Is the Sony ZV-E10 worth buying? 

sony zv-e10 on table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A good camera for vlogging

Pros

  • Small and lightweight
  • Good video quality and options
  • Fast, accurate autofocu
  • Beginner-friendly features

Cons

  • No viewfinder
  • Big crop with electronic image stabilisation
  • Limited touchscreen functionality

The Sony ZV-E10 is a mirrorless camera designed to take your vlogging to the next level.

This 4K camera is packed with useful features, including real-time eye autofocus, face autoexposure and a bokeh button to blur your background.

There’s also a swivel touchscreen and a product showcase mode to quickly focus on items you hold up to the camera.

The camera features electronic image stabilisation for stable video and includes a directional microphone and windshield for high-quality sound.

This particular deal comes with a 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom lens in the box but the camera is compatible with more than 60 Sony lenses.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony ZV-E10 review

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

