Cook healthier meals with this Ninja Grill Black Friday bargain
If you’re looking to grill, air fry, bake, roast and more this holiday season, don’t miss this fantastic deal on the Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer.
The Ninja Foodi Max is now just £189.99 on Amazon. That’s a huge 37% off the grill and air fryer’s £299.99 RRP for a total saving of £110.
This is the first time we’ve seen the grill drop in price over on Amazon and it’s a steep discount. This particular Copper shade is also an Amazon-exclusive, meaning you won’t find the same slick finish anywhere else.
Is the Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer worth buying?
A fantastic air fry and grill
Pros
- Automated temperature probe cooking
- Excellent air fryer
- Keeps grill smells inside
Cons
- Doesn’t let you override settings immediately
The Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer is a 6-in-1 countertop kitchen appliance with a large 3.8L capacity.
The appliance is incredibly versatile with six functions, including grill, air fry, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate. There’s even a digital cooking probe integrated with the grill to monitor food as it cooks, ensuring nothing is under or overdone.
In its grill setting, Cyclonic Air Technology circulates temperatures up to 260°C for an even cook and 360-degree searing with no flipping required.
The removable parts are also non-stick and dishwasher-safe, making this appliance easy to clean once you’re done cooking.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer review.
Looking for a different deal?
If you’re looking for even more features, the Ninja Foodi Max 14-in-1 multi-cooker and air fryer has been given a Black Friday discount in the same sleek Copper colour.
