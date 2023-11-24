Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Cook healthier meals with this Ninja Grill Black Friday bargain

If you’re looking to grill, air fry, bake, roast and more this holiday season, don’t miss this fantastic deal on the Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer.

The Ninja Foodi Max is now just £189.99 on Amazon. That’s a huge 37% off the grill and air fryer’s £299.99 RRP for a total saving of £110.

The Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer is 37% cheaper this Black Friday. Save £110 on the 4.5-star kitchen appliance and get it for just £189.99 down from £299.99 while this offer lasts.

This is the first time we’ve seen the grill drop in price over on Amazon and it’s a steep discount. This particular Copper shade is also an Amazon-exclusive, meaning you won’t find the same slick finish anywhere else.

Is the Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer worth buying? 

Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer AG551UKDBCP hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A fantastic air fry and grill

Pros

  • Automated temperature probe cooking
  • Excellent air fryer
  • Keeps grill smells inside

Cons

  • Doesn’t let you override settings immediately

The Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer is a 6-in-1 countertop kitchen appliance with a large 3.8L capacity.

The appliance is incredibly versatile with six functions, including grill, air fry, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate. There’s even a digital cooking probe integrated with the grill to monitor food as it cooks, ensuring nothing is under or overdone.

In its grill setting, Cyclonic Air Technology circulates temperatures up to 260°C for an even cook and 360-degree searing with no flipping required.

The removable parts are also non-stick and dishwasher-safe, making this appliance easy to clean once you’re done cooking.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer review

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

