Cheap iPhone Alert: Black Friday price crash for iPhone 11 Pro

If you’re after one of the cheapest Pro iPhones around, this deal gets you a previous Apple flagship phone on the cheap.

As part of the Buy Mobiles Black Friday sale, it is offering an iPhone 11 Pro with no upfront cost for £25 a month over the course of a 24 month contract.

This deal is on the O2 network and, impressively, packs a very healthy 120GB of data plus unlimited minutes and texts.

If you’re not fussed about getting the latest and shiniest iPhone, or are perhaps looking for one for a child, this is a great offer for a phone that would have you back nearly £1000 in late 2019.

While this is a refurbished device, Buy Mobiles states that it has been fully tested to work like new, and includes a charging cable in the box plus a 12-month warranty. The iPhone 11 Pro will still receive updates from Apple too, and it can run the iOS 17 software launched alongside the iPhone 15 Pro.

Some key specs here include a 5.8-inch OLED display with fantastic colour reproduction, an IP68 rating for added protection from water, and the very capable A13 Bionic processor. There’s also a great trio of 12MP rear cameras that perform admirably in all sorts of conditions. It is worth noting this isn’t a 5G phone, so it will be 4G speeds maximum.

