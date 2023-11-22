Black Friday bargain slashes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to its lowest price yet

The Black Friday shopping season isn’t just a great time to pick up a discounted air fryer or that bag you’ve had your eye on, oh no. Some of the best deals we’ve seen so far have been on smartphones, including a tempting offer on one of the most popular foldable phones around.

More specifically, Amazon has slashed the price of the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 down to just £877.26, a whopping £771.74 (or 46%) off its regular £1,649 RRP. That’ll net you the 256GB model in the understated Phantom Black finish, and it’s unlocked to all UK networks too.

While it’s true that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was replaced with the newer Z Fold 5 in August, the two book-style foldables remain incredibly similar both in terms of design and available hardware. That means you’re essentially getting some of the best foldable tech around at almost half the price.

Simply put, if you were tempted to dip your toe into the world of high-end foldable phones, this is a rather budget-friendly way to do so.

As you can see from the above graph, the current price of the Z Fold 4 represents the lowest it has been in the past month – but we can do one better. Looking at Amazon product tracker Keepa, it’s actually the cheapest the phone has ever been at Amazon, making this a particularly tempting buy.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 worth buying?

A more refined foldable Pros Smart UI tweaks

Camera no longer an issue

The form factor really does work Cons Lack of apps making true use of the big inner screen limits usefulness

Crease and thick body remain from the previous iteration

Price still puts it out of reach for most

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 still feels futuristic a year after launch

The Z Fold 5 has an improved hinge, better performance, and a brighter display

The Z Fold 4 is more affordable now and remains a tempting option

The foldable form-factor offers a smaller outer display and a larger tablet-like panel inside

The Z Fold 4 has a durable design with an IPX8 water-resistance rating

The camera on the Z Fold 4 is no longer a reason to avoid the device

The Z Fold 4 offers excellent performance with its Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset

Software tweaks on the Z Fold 4 make better use of the folding display

Battery life on the Z Fold 4 is impressive, lasting until bedtime with moderate use

The lack of a charger in the box and slower charging speeds are drawbacks

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 remains a tempting option, even with the release of the Z Fold 5, as the two foldables are incredibly similar.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a book-style foldable with a narrow 6.1-inch OLED cover display and a much larger 7.6-inch foldable OLED panel found within. Both offer a high-end viewing experience with key specs like HDR10+ support and a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate that delivers a solid viewing experience – although there is still a notable crease on the inner display, something that hasn’t changed much with the Z Fold 5.

There’s also a triple camera setup to make use of, comprised of a 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP 3x telephoto lens that delivers a reasonably versatile shooting experience. It won’t beat the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, of course, but you likely won’t be disappointed by the quality of shots taken.

We were also impressed with the software, with Samsung’s OneUI offering features explicitly designed for the book-style form factor, including a reworked split-screen multitasking system and an iPad-esque toolbar with quick access to recently used apps.

Throw in excellent everyday performance and all-day battery life, and you have a tempting foldable – especially at its reduced price.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review.

Looking for a different deal?

If the Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn’t ticking your boxes, we’ve also seen impressive savings on the likes of the Google Pixel 7, OnePlus 11 and even the Google Pixel Fold. We’re also tracking the best Black Friday deals in real-time if you’ve got your mind set on something else entirely.

