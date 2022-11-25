Black Friday Apple Deals Live: Discount Macs, iPads and iPhones
If you’re hoping to save a bit of cash on Apple tech this Black Friday, then you’ve come to the right place, as we’re rounding up all the best Apple Black Friday deals we’ve seen.
Apple itself has a fairly minimal presence around Black Friday, offering merely a gift card alongside some purchases. You won’t, for instance, find the prices of iPhones or iPads slashed on Apple’s website – that’s just not how Apple works.
Don’t let that put you off, though, as Apple tech is still being discounted during the shopping day at various retailers. Below you’ll find some of the best savings we’ve found on iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs and more.
Don’t worry if these deals aren’t for you, just check out our ever-growing best Black Friday deals round-up, where we catalogue every fantastic deal we find.
We’re also running a liveblog at the bottom of this page, where we’ll add other Apple deals as our experts spot them.
Best Apple Black Friday deals
- Amazon is currently offering up to 41% off Apple tech
- Currys is doing up to £70 off Apple
- Apple is offering gift cards with purchases
Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals
See below for all the best Apple Watch deals we’ve seen so far, including Series 7 and Series 8.
- Apple Watch Series 7 41mm – now £299, was £369 (Save £60)
- Apple Watch Series 8 now £399, was £420 (Save £20)
- Apple Watch SE (1st gen) was £269 now £239 (save £30)
- Save £100 – Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS and cellular) Gold Stainless Stee Case now £549
Best Apple AirPods Black Friday Deals
While discounts seem limited on the AirPods Pro 2, there are savings on the cheaper models.
- Apple AirPods 2nd gen now just £115 (save £14)
- Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe case now £184 (was £199)
Best MacBook Black Friday Deals
We’re massive fans of the MacBook Air M1, and for this price, it’s hard to ignore.
Best iPad deals
If you’re on the hunt for an iPad, here are a few of the best savings we’ve spotted so far.
- 10.2-inch iPad now just £309
- Apple iPad Air 2022 – Save 15%, now £569 (was £669)
- Apple iPad 10.9-inch – Save 6% or £30, £469, down from £499
- iPad Pro M2 11-inch – Save £40, now £859
Best iPhone deals
if you’ve got your eye on an iPhone, here are the best deals we’ve seen so far.
- iPhone 13 and 100GB of data for £27 a month, £199 upfront
- iPhone 14 Pro Max for £28 per month, with a £629.99 upfront fee – 150GB data
- 100GB of extra data on an inclusive iPhone 14 Vodafone contract over on Mobiles.co.uk as part of its Black Friday week deals.
Live Blog
The M1 MacBook Air is an excellent laptop for productivity, and with this John Lewis deal, you can get it for an exceedingly good price.
You can get Apple's newest smartphone, the iPhone 14, along with a 100GB monthly data allowance of 100GB all for £45 per month.
This deal, which has no upfront cost, will cost £1,080 over its course while the RRP of the iPhone 14 is currently £849. Considering all that data, and unlimited minutes and texts into the bargain, it's a really good offer considering the high overall performance on the iPhone 14.
What's the best AirPods deal?
If you're looking for a pair of AirPods, this is the best deal we've seen so far - Apple AirPods 2nd gen now just £115 (save £14)
These might be the budget AirPods, but they still sound good and work very well with Apple devices.
Savings on recent Apple products?
We've spotted a couple of Apple's recent releases getting good deals this Black Friday, including:
this works out at a great price if you want the biggest, most powerful iPhone
Should you buy an iPhone 14?
Apple launched the iPhone 14 recently, but with so few new features is it actually worth buying? Well, it really all comes down to cost. We haven't spotted too many great iPhone 14 deals, and with the iPhone 13 available at a more affordable price and packing many of the same features it might actually be a better buy.
This tempting contract deal could see you pocket the iPhone 13, along with 100GB of monthly data. It will cost you £199 upfront for the device, and then you’ll be on a monthly plan costing £27. That means you’ll pay £847 overall for a device which currently costs £749 out of contract, but you’ll get 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts each month too.