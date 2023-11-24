Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Bag this Currys laptop bargain for under £400

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

This Acer Aspire 3 laptop is an absolute bargain for Black Friday, offering a great laptop for productivity workloads for a fantastically low price.

At the moment, you can pick it up from Currys for just £399, saving you £250 on its £649 list price, which makes this one of the better value Windows laptops available in this price bracket. Normally, it’d be Chromebooks galore, but to get a Windows laptop for this price is especially nice.

However, if this Acer Aspire 3 isn’t what you’re after, then you can always check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals, which features quite a vast range of choices on all sorts of tech.

The Acer Aspire 3 is down to under £400 for Black Friday at Currys

The Acer Aspire 3 is down to under £400 for Black Friday at Currys

In need of a new laptop for work, school or university? This Acer Aspire 3 is just £399 from Currys for Black Friday, giving you a good generalist laptop for a lot less.

  • Currys
  • Was £649
  • £399
View Deal

Looking at this Acer laptop, the Aspire 3 features some decent internals, with it being powered by an Intel Core i5-1235U processor. That’s going to be a solid choice for single and multi-threaded workloads, and will be snappy for the productivity workloads you’re likely to undertake, especially with its 10 cores and 12 threads.

Elsewhere, its 512GB SSD is solid for the price, giving you a good amount of storage for apps, media and more, while its 16GB of RAM is enough for multi-tasking and for having a lot of Chrome tabs open without the Aspire 3 breaking a sweat.

The 15.6-inch display gives you lots of real estate to work with, while its Full HD resolution offers decent detail. The port selection is particularly excellent for the price, too with everything from a handful of USB-A ports to an HDMI out and an Ethernet jack provided.

The Aspire 3’s silver chassis looks good too, while there’s also a full-size keyboard and decent-sized trackpad to boot, too. A weight of 1.78kg gives this laptop a bit of heft, but it will still be portable enough for taking on your travels.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

