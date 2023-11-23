Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro drops to £380 SIM free

While we’ve found many contract deals on various iPhones so far this Black Friday, this is a great pick for someone who would prefer to pay for the device all upfront.

Currently, on Amazon, you can bag a refurbished iPhone 12 Pro for a mere £380 – nearly £50 off the price it was going before. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this device drop to on Amazon in the past three months.

You’ll want to make sure you’re choosing the Pacific Blue colourway to get it for this price, as other colours are all priced differently.

£380 View Deal

While this is a refurbished device, it is classed as Excellent in terms of its condition, which we always look out for before recommending any refurbished device. For more deals, check out our live blog rounding up the best Black Friday deals.

Small updates make for a much better phone Pros A very welcome redesign

Reliable cameras in all situations

Accurate HDR display

Great size Cons High refresh rate screen feels sorely missed on the Pro model

Pro Max bags the bigger camera upgrades

The iPhone 12 Pro was a phone that cost nearly £1000 when it arrived a few years ago, and while it isn’t a flagship anymore it remains an incredibly capable phone – especially when it can be picked up for under £400 as this puts in more inline with mid-range Android phones.

It has a fantastic 6.1-inch high-res display, excellent cameras and all the benefits of the iOS software. There’s also 128GB of storage and it comes unlocked so you can pop any SIM inside.

