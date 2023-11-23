Amazon’s Black Friday Photoshop deal is almost too good to be true

If you’ve been wanting to invest in Photoshop or Lightroom as a professional photographer or hobbyist but don’t have any need for Adobe’s other Creative Cloud programs, this deal is for you.

Adobe makes some of the best software around for creatives, but Creative Cloud isn’t cheap. If you’re looking to get your hands on Photoshop and Lightroom for less, the Photography plan is a brilliant way to do just that.

The best part is the plan is currently 43% off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Get 1 year of Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom for just £68.99 (save 43%) Gain a year’s access to Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom along with 20GB of cloud storage for less with this fantastic Black Friday deal. A 1-year subscription of Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan is now just £68.99. That’s a huge 43% off its usual price of £119.99. Amazon

Was £119.99

£68.99 View Deal

The Photography plan usually costs £119.99 for a year’s subscription, but shop today and you’ll pay just £68.99. That’s a total saving of £51.

The Creative Cloud Photography plan includes four apps – Photoshop, Lightroom, Lightroom Classic and Lightroom Mobile. This means you can edit photos anywhere from your desktop to your smartphone and even on the web.

The plan also comes with 20GB of storage, allowing you to back full-resolution photos up to the cloud wherever you are.

