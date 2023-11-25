Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has slashed a whopping 50% off the popular Fire HD 8

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Black Friday and Amazon are almost synonymous at this point, with the retailer offering stunning deals across the sales period on a range of products – and Amazon’s own products aren’t immune either. In fact, Amazon has some pretty tasty Fire HD tablet deals to coincide with this year’s shopping bonanza.

One of the more tempting deals involves the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022), which currently has a whopping 50% off at Amazon, bringing it down to a tempting £49.99 from its £99.99 RRP. That’s for the version with ads, though the ad-free version is also available for £10 more at £59.99.

Amazon slashes an incredible 50% off the Fire HD 8

Amazon slashes an incredible 50% off the Fire HD 8

Amazon has slashed the price of the Amazon Fire HD 8 by a whopping 50%, bringing it down to a phenomenal £49.99. That’s the lowest it has been this year!

  • Amazon
  • 50% off
  • £49.99
View Deal

That’s a pretty spectacular deal on a capable 8-inch tablet. In fact, looking at Amazon product tracker Keepa, we can see that this deal beats the £54.99 offering during Prime Day in October, making it the cheapest the tablet has been in 2023.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade from an older Fire 8 tablet or you’re new to Amazon’s ecosystem, the Fire HD 8 represents a stunningly cheap buy for what you get.

Is the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) worth buying?

Amazon Fire HD 8 2022 (3)
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Budget tablet that achieves a lot

Pros

  • Affordably priced
  • Includes popular apps
  • Good battery life

Cons

  • Relatively low screen specs
  • Unspectacular performance
  • Mediocre cameras

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is a solid budget-focused tablet that checks a lot of boxes – especially at half the price of its regular £99 RRP.

The 8-inch tablet offers all the basics you’d want from a tablet, from access to streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on the go, to basic games and apps to keep you entertained during your downtime. It won’t run high-end games or take pristine photos, but there’s only so much you can expect from a budget tablet.

Like other Fire tablets, the Fire HD 8 runs Amazon’s Fire OS – essentially a custom version of Android 11 that focuses on Amazon Prime content. That’s great news if you’re already familiar with the OS, but to those new, it’s worth noting that the app selection on Amazon’s Appstore is limited compared to Google Play, with apps like YouTube not available on the platform.

It, of course, can’t compete with more premium tablets like the iPad, but conversely, you’ll never find an iPad anywhere close to this cheap. If you’re happy to adjust to the restrictions on Amazon’s Fire OS, this remains a very tempting cheap tablet.

To find out more, take a look at our full Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) review.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Stay warm this winter with 49% off the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

Stay warm this winter with 49% off the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

Hannah Davies 10 mins ago
This phenomenal Sky Glass Black Friday deal still hasn’t been beaten

This phenomenal Sky Glass Black Friday deal still hasn’t been beaten

Ryan Jones 25 mins ago
Don’t miss out on this Black Friday discount for the Sonos Era 300

Don’t miss out on this Black Friday discount for the Sonos Era 300

Kob Monney 27 mins ago
Get an esports-ready SteelSeries mouse for better than half price

Get an esports-ready SteelSeries mouse for better than half price

Nick Rayner 29 mins ago
Final Fantasy 16 has plummeted in price at Amazon

Final Fantasy 16 has plummeted in price at Amazon

Lewis Painter 32 mins ago
This incredible Sonos Sub Mini deal is back in stock for a limited time

This incredible Sonos Sub Mini deal is back in stock for a limited time

Thomas Deehan 37 mins ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.