Amazon has slashed a whopping 50% off the popular Fire HD 8

Black Friday and Amazon are almost synonymous at this point, with the retailer offering stunning deals across the sales period on a range of products – and Amazon’s own products aren’t immune either. In fact, Amazon has some pretty tasty Fire HD tablet deals to coincide with this year’s shopping bonanza.

One of the more tempting deals involves the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022), which currently has a whopping 50% off at Amazon, bringing it down to a tempting £49.99 from its £99.99 RRP. That’s for the version with ads, though the ad-free version is also available for £10 more at £59.99.

Amazon slashes an incredible 50% off the Fire HD 8 Amazon has slashed the price of the Amazon Fire HD 8 by a whopping 50%, bringing it down to a phenomenal £49.99. That’s the lowest it has been this year! Amazon

50% off

£49.99 View Deal

That’s a pretty spectacular deal on a capable 8-inch tablet. In fact, looking at Amazon product tracker Keepa, we can see that this deal beats the £54.99 offering during Prime Day in October, making it the cheapest the tablet has been in 2023.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade from an older Fire 8 tablet or you’re new to Amazon’s ecosystem, the Fire HD 8 represents a stunningly cheap buy for what you get.

Is the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) worth buying?

Budget tablet that achieves a lot Pros Affordably priced

Includes popular apps

Good battery life Cons Relatively low screen specs

Unspectacular performance

Mediocre cameras

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is a solid budget-focused tablet that checks a lot of boxes – especially at half the price of its regular £99 RRP.

The 8-inch tablet offers all the basics you’d want from a tablet, from access to streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on the go, to basic games and apps to keep you entertained during your downtime. It won’t run high-end games or take pristine photos, but there’s only so much you can expect from a budget tablet.

Like other Fire tablets, the Fire HD 8 runs Amazon’s Fire OS – essentially a custom version of Android 11 that focuses on Amazon Prime content. That’s great news if you’re already familiar with the OS, but to those new, it’s worth noting that the app selection on Amazon’s Appstore is limited compared to Google Play, with apps like YouTube not available on the platform.

It, of course, can’t compete with more premium tablets like the iPad, but conversely, you’ll never find an iPad anywhere close to this cheap. If you’re happy to adjust to the restrictions on Amazon’s Fire OS, this remains a very tempting cheap tablet.

To find out more, take a look at our full Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) review.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: