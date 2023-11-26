Amazon has no stock but you can still save big on the PS5 Pulse 3D Headset right here
We’ve seen some cracking savings on the PS5 Pulse 3D Headset across Black Friday and it seems like it’s a very popular product – it’s currently out of stock on Amazon.
If you’re on the hunt for one don’t fret, as we’ve found stock over at Very. You’ll also save big, with the site slicing money off the £84.99 RRP.
This £15 discount takes that price down to a very tempting £69.99, making this wireless headset the perfect addition to any PS5 setup.
If this isn’t the deal you’re looking for this Black Friday, our best Black Friday deals live blog will help make sure you’re getting all our favourite deals.
Save £15 on the PS5 Pulse 3D Headset
- Very
- Save £15
- £69.99
Built to pair brilliantly with the PS5 console, the Pulse 3D Headset packs 3D audio for more immersive gaming, a design that matches that of the console itself and dual hidden microphones.
In our 4.5/5 review of the product, we said, “The Sony Pulse 3D headset is a brilliant peripheral I can easily recommend to any owner of the PS5. It sounds, looks and feels great, while boasting features such as 3D audio and internal dual microphones which make it feel wonderfully innovative for the price.”
