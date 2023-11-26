Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has no stock but you can still save big on the PS5 Pulse 3D Headset right here

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

We’ve seen some cracking savings on the PS5 Pulse 3D Headset across Black Friday and it seems like it’s a very popular product – it’s currently out of stock on Amazon.

If you’re on the hunt for one don’t fret, as we’ve found stock over at Very. You’ll also save big, with the site slicing money off the £84.99 RRP.

This £15 discount takes that price down to a very tempting £69.99, making this wireless headset the perfect addition to any PS5 setup.

If this isn’t the deal you’re looking for this Black Friday, our best Black Friday deals live blog will help make sure you’re getting all our favourite deals.

Save £15 on the PS5 Pulse 3D Headset

Save £15 on the PS5 Pulse 3D Headset

This £15 discount takes the £84.99 price down to a very tempting £69.99, making this wireless headset the perfect addition to any PS5 setup.

  • Very
  • Save £15
  • £69.99
View Deal

Built to pair brilliantly with the PS5 console, the Pulse 3D Headset packs 3D audio for more immersive gaming, a design that matches that of the console itself and dual hidden microphones.

In our 4.5/5 review of the product, we said, “The Sony Pulse 3D headset is a brilliant peripheral I can easily recommend to any owner of the PS5. It sounds, looks and feels great, while boasting features such as 3D audio and internal dual microphones which make it feel wonderfully innovative for the price.”

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Huge Lego discounts hit Indiana Jones and Wolverine sets this Black Friday

Huge Lego discounts hit Indiana Jones and Wolverine sets this Black Friday

Max Parker 14 mins ago
Cheap iPhone Alert: Black Friday price crash for iPhone 11 Pro

Cheap iPhone Alert: Black Friday price crash for iPhone 11 Pro

Max Parker 42 mins ago
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Top offers on bundles, controllers and more

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Top offers on bundles, controllers and more

Adam Speight 1 hour ago
These Sony true wireless headphones are seriously cheap for Black Friday

These Sony true wireless headphones are seriously cheap for Black Friday

Ryan Jones 11 hours ago
You won’t believe the price for this 75-inch LG 4K TV

You won’t believe the price for this 75-inch LG 4K TV

Kob Monney 11 hours ago
Up your reading game with this spectacular Kindle (2022) deal

Up your reading game with this spectacular Kindle (2022) deal

Lewis Painter 12 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.