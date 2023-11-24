Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Amazon beats Google with this Black Friday Pixel 7a deal

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Amazon has sliced the price of the Pixel 7a for Black Friday and improved on Google’s already impressive price for the excellent Android phone.

Both Google itself and Amazon have slashed £70 off the £449 RRP of the Pixel 7a, but buy through Amazon and you’ll also bag yourself a charger.

That’s something you’ll have to find separately if you buy from Google, so if you’ve got your eye on a new Pixel this is the one to plump for. For £379, you won’t find a better phone.

As this is part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale it’ll expire soon, so best to act fast if you want to ensure you get it at this price. For other deals, see our best Black Friday deals live blog.

We’re massive fans of the Pixel 7a and it’s easily one of the most impressive phones at the original price, let alone this new reduced price. You can see a snapshot of our review below.

Google Pixel 7a front standing up angled
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Google's 2023 mid-range phone is a triumph

Pros

  • Excellent camera for the price
  • Plenty of upgrades over the Pixel 6a
  • Smart software
  • Some nice colour options

Cons

  • Middling battery life
  • Achingly slow charging

Our reviewer said, “Google’s mid-range series of smartphones has never been this good. While I would have liked to see better battery performance, the rest of the Pixel 7a is a triumph.”

Features include an impressive camera array with fantastic, for the price, low-light performance, a very capable Tensor chipset and Google’s sleek version of Android. The Pixel 7a also makes multiple improvements over the 6a, including highly-requested features like wireless charging, a 90Hz display and more RAM.

