Upcoming PS5 Games: All of the best titles coming our way in 2021

2021 is here, and marks the first full year of PS5 being a major part of our gaming lives. While the new generation of consoles often starts off slow, Sony already has a selection of massive exclusives in the works set to break cover in the coming months.

The third party offerings are poised to be equally as strong this year, with indie darlings aplenty completing a library of titles we can’t wait to dig into. Console gaming has never been as diverse as it is now, and backward compatibility means you can bring existing experiences with you.

Trusted Reviews has compiled all of the best upcoming PS5 games we’re looking forward to, whether they be giant blockbusters or smaller efforts that deserve an extra light or two shun upon them.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Developer: Insomniac Games

Release Date: Q1 2021

Coming exclusively to PS5, Insomniac Games’ Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a charming platformer poised to take full advantage of the new console. Reality is being ripped apart, and players can make use of a gadget that allows them to shift seamlessly between different realms in real time. The console’s super-fast SSD makes such a feat possible.

From all of the gameplay we’ve seen, it seems like classic Ratchet and Clank with a few welcome twists, and it also looks absolutely gorgeous. We can’t wait to play it, and also to uncover what this mysterious female Lombax is all about. She’s adorable and we are only a tiny bit obsessed.

Horizon 2: Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Release Date: TBA 2021

Horizon Zero Dawn made Aloy into an instantly iconic heroine, cementing her as a PlayStation mascot for generations to come. In a move that has surprised absolutely nobody, a sequel is in the works for the critically acclaimed open-world adventure.

Forbidden West will take players to a post-apocalyptic vision of San Francisco as they seek to uncover more about Aloy’s past and the strange menace that threatens humanity. While the original game was undoubtedly stunning, it was held back by its fairly predictable approach to its world and gameplay. With a few tweaks, this new game could be something very special indeed.

Final Fantasy 16

Developer: Square Enix

Release Date: TBA 2021

Square Enix is taking Final Fantasy back to its roots for the 16th instalment, depicting a classic fantasy setting that also takes some clear inspiration from The Witcher 3 and Game of Thrones. It looks excellent, and teases a tragic tale of family, monsters and a strange crystal that threatens the fate of all those close to it.

Featuring a number of new characters and a compelling real-time combat system, it seems that Final Fantasy 16 will expand upon previous entries while also addressing many of their flaws. Naoki Yoshida, who is widely renowned as the saviour of FF14, is on hand as a producer, meaning that this new entry has all the ingredients to be excellent.

Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft

Release Date: TBA 2021

Ubisoft is back with another entry in its first-person shooter franchise, and hopefully this new adventure to the fictional Caribbean island of Yara will bring with it some welcome changes to the stale formula. Far Cry 5 was enjoyable, but relied on a formula that hasn’t changed much in the past decade.

With this new outing, Ubisoft has an opportunity to break new ground. Starring Giancarlo Esposito of The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad fame as its main villain, we can once again expect to contend with a larger than life threat simply begging to be taken down. Expect plenty of silly weapons, gorgeous locales and more when Far Cry 6 lands later in the year.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy

Developer: Gust

Release Date: January 26, 2021

Previously a niche franchise in the world of JRPGs, Atelier Ryza saw it fly into the stratosphere and reach a whole new audience of passionate players. This comfortable series is filled with delightful characters and engaging gameplay mechanics, and it seems that Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy will carry on the tradition with ease.

Atelier Ryza 2 will follow the same cast of adventurers as its previous entry alongside a handful of newcomers. Taking place several years after the original story, we can expect a charming yet engaging narrative that pulls us in and refuses to let go. Here’s hoping it takes advantage of the extra power offered by the PS5.

Hitman 3

Developer: IO Interactive

Release Date: January 20, 2021

IO Interactive is set to conclude its ‘World of Assassination’ trilogy with the release of Hitman 3, and it seems that Agent 47’s latest outing will be his most ambitious yet. You will once again embark on a globe-trotting journey in search of targets to murder in the most creative manner possible.

Some of the confirmed locations include Dubai, Dartmoor and Berlin – all of which will feature unique weapons, disguises and gameplay mechanics for our bald assassin to make use of. All of the previous games will be playable through Hitman 3 with additional visuals and gameplay improvements on next-gen platforms as a lovely added bonus.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Developer: SEGA

Release Date: March 2, 2021

Having already released on other platforms, SEGA is holding back the PS5 version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon for a March release. It’s a fantastic game, as you can tell from my 4.5/5 review:

“Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a triumph, and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio should be commended for redefining such a seasoned franchise, despite the backlash it might have received. Leaving Kazuma Kiryu behind hasn’t been easy, but Ichiban Kasuga and company have crafted a compelling path into the future that I cannot wait to see continue.“

Resident Evil Village

Developer: Capcom

Release Date: TBA 2021

Capcom’s new vision for the Resident Evil franchise will venture further with the arrival of Resident Evil Village. Taking place after the events of Resi 7, players will once again step into the shoes of Ethan Winters as he finds himself venturing to a remote village in search of very important answers. Unfortunately, it’s filled with all sorts of nasty business.

Iconic characters such as Chris Redfield will return, and it seems he’s up to something strange if the trailer is any indication. Monsters such as classic zombies, werewolves and dangerous members of the occult are just some of the threats Ethan must contend with in this pulse-pounding survival horror outing. A lot of information has leaked online, so if you want to go in blind be very careful.

God of War 2

Developer: Sony Santa Monica

Release Date: TBA

Sony Santa Monica’s God of War reboot was an absolute triumph, bringing Kratos and his angry, deicidal ways into the modern era with astonishing results. His journey across the Norse world with his son Atreus was touching, poignant and beautifully ambitious when compared to anything the series had done before. We loved it, and can’t wait for the sequel.

Little is known about this far thus far, beyond the fact that Kratos will inevitably be going up against Thor in the midst of Ragnarok. Chances are it still a couple of years away from release, but it will definitely be worth the wait.

Gran Turismo 7

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Release Date: TBA 2021

It wouldn’t be a PlayStation console without Gran Turismo, and PS5 will be no different. The seventh installment will mark the return of beloved modes such as GT Simulation, while also adopting a similar interface to that of Gran Turismo 4. So, it seems Polyphony Digital wants to return to the PS2 glory days of its racing sim franchise, and we can’t blame them. Having lurked in the shadows of Forza Motorsport for years now, Gran Turismo 7 could be set for the comeback we’ve been waiting for.

What upcoming PS5 games are you excited for? Be sure to let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.