What is IPX4 Water Resistance? What you need to know about it

When you buy a new outdoor watch, smartphone or set of headphones one of the first things you check for is its waterproofing standard. That’s because these wearable devices are not usually cheap and you do not want to risk ruining it with water.

However, it becomes tricky when manufacturers use their own codes to signify waterproofing levels. Typical users find it difficult to understand what each of these codes stands for and which one is the most appropriate for their needs.

If you are also confused about IPX4 water resistance and would like to know more about it, then you are in the right place. Here we explain everything you need to know about IPX4 Water Resistance in detail so that you can make an informed choice next time. If you’re also curious about what an IP rating is in general make sure to check out the attached guide.

IPX4 Water Resistance meaning

IPX4 water resistance is a rating system that tells you how resistant a device is to water. IP stands for Ingress Protection and X is the mark number. For example, IPX4 water resistance is the Ingress Protection Mark number 4. The number 4 signifies that a wearable device is resistant to water only at the splash level. It can survive minor water splashes but cannot be submerged.

What does the X mean in IPX4?

The X in IPX4 stands for the amount of water a wearable device can withstand. You can think of it as a percentage of how much water the device can handle. X4 is the lowest level and X16 is the highest.

Is IPX4 Waterproof?

An IPX4 water resistance rating means the device can face only light water splashes. It cannot be submerged. This means that IPX4 water resistance devices are not waterproof and should be removed before you start swimming.

IPX4 water resistance devices can be used on rainy days or while washing hands. You can also wear these watches in the shower or while washing dishes but you should be careful that water does not enter the device.

What devices are IPX4?

Though more serious fitness trackers tend to be fully waterproof to 5ATM or more (50 meters) IPX4 is a common water resistance standard on many cheap to mid-level running headphones and watches. You can see a list of the best running headphones we’ve tested and best running watches we’ve tested using the attached links.