Best OnePlus phones 2022: All the top OnePlus devices reviewed and ranked

Pros Great screen

Good performance

Pleasing matte finish

More affordable than other flagships Cons Divisive design

Camera isn’t best in class

If you’re not working on a budget and want the best, most up-to-date OnePlus around, the choice is easy. The current best OnePlus phone is the OnePlus 10 Pro, and it stands as one of the easiest to recommend Android phones around thanks to its speedy performance both in real-world use and synthetic lab tests, a unique design and strong software.

It’s been typical for OnePlus to release two versions of its flagship phone each year (the OnePlus 9 Pro, for instance, was released alongside the OnePlus 9) but that wasn’t the case in 2022. At the time of writing, the OnePlus 10 Pro stands comfortably atop the OnePlus line with no sign of a regular OnePlus 10 on the horizon.

We like the OnePlus 10 Pro for a number of reasons. Our reviewer praised the screen and overall performance – two features we’d expect OnePlus to impress with, but there was also praise for the slightly quirky design and its more affordable price when compared to the other big flagships around.

The $899/£799 starting price here makes the OnePlus 10 Pro a tempting prospect when compared to similarly-specced handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. We found the effort from OnePlus was just as fast as the pricier S22 Plus, both from extended real-world testing and from an array of synthetic benchmarking tests. The OnePlus 10 Pro also comfortably beats the S22 Plus when it comes to charging, with a 50% charge taking a mere eight minutes and a 100% charge in 38 minutes. For comparison, in our tests the S22 Plus takes 65 minutes to get to 50% and 140 minutes to get to 100%.

We love the screen on the OnePlus 10 Pro too. It uses an OLED panel for deep blacks, vivid colours when you’re streaming an HDR show on Netflix and is very sharp. We’re fans of the software too, which has some neat additions like a Shelf for keeping all your widgets in one place.

Our biggest issue with the OnePlus 10 Pro is its absence of an IP rating and the lack of a truly outstanding camera. The photos our reviewer snapped during testing were good, but they lacked the quality of the S22 Plus, Pixel 6 Pro or the iPhone 13. Still, it’s the best camera we’ve seen on a OnePlus phone and far better than any other phone below.

Reviewer: Peter Phelps

Full Review: OnePlus 10 Pro review