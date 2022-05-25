Best OnePlus phones 2022: All the top OnePlus devices reviewed and ranked
Introduction
If you’re on the hunt for a new OnePlus phone, but aren’t sure which is the model for you, this is the guide for you. We’ve reviewed and thoroughly tested all the best OnePlus phones and found the top choices for every budget.
OnePlus might have started life as a small Oppo side-project releasing one flagship a year and building hype with a dedicated fanbase, but now it is a far more traditional brand. OnePlus now tends to release multiple phones a year and produces multiple product lines targeting various prices.
We know that choosing a phone, even a OnePlus phone, can be hard. Prices vary wildly and it can be tough to really judge which features you need – and which you’ll never use. That’s why we’ve recommended multiple devices at varying prices, from a cheaper option to a full-blown flagship.
All the OnePlus phones below have been fully tested by one of our product experts. They also all have good screens, adequate battery life and reliable build quality.
We have a selection of other best lists for those after something less brand-specific. Our best camera phone round-up, for instance, while our best cheap phone and best mid-range phone lists focus solely on more affordable options.
How we test
All the phones included in our Best OnePlus phone list have been thoroughly tested and used by one of our product experts. We never review a phone based purely on specs and benchmark scores. We use them as our everyday device for the review period, which is usually at least five days but often a lot more.
Whenever you read a phone review published on Trusted Reviews, you should be confident that the reviewer has put their personal SIM card into the phone, synced across their most-used apps and logged into all their typical accounts. We do this so you’ll feel confident in our review and trust our verdict.
OnePlus 10 Pro
The best OnePlus phone
Pros
- Great screen
- Good performance
- Pleasing matte finish
- More affordable than other flagships
Cons
- Divisive design
- Camera isn’t best in class
If you’re not working on a budget and want the best, most up-to-date OnePlus around, the choice is easy. The current best OnePlus phone is the OnePlus 10 Pro, and it stands as one of the easiest to recommend Android phones around thanks to its speedy performance both in real-world use and synthetic lab tests, a unique design and strong software.
It’s been typical for OnePlus to release two versions of its flagship phone each year (the OnePlus 9 Pro, for instance, was released alongside the OnePlus 9) but that wasn’t the case in 2022. At the time of writing, the OnePlus 10 Pro stands comfortably atop the OnePlus line with no sign of a regular OnePlus 10 on the horizon.
We like the OnePlus 10 Pro for a number of reasons. Our reviewer praised the screen and overall performance – two features we’d expect OnePlus to impress with, but there was also praise for the slightly quirky design and its more affordable price when compared to the other big flagships around.
The $899/£799 starting price here makes the OnePlus 10 Pro a tempting prospect when compared to similarly-specced handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. We found the effort from OnePlus was just as fast as the pricier S22 Plus, both from extended real-world testing and from an array of synthetic benchmarking tests. The OnePlus 10 Pro also comfortably beats the S22 Plus when it comes to charging, with a 50% charge taking a mere eight minutes and a 100% charge in 38 minutes. For comparison, in our tests the S22 Plus takes 65 minutes to get to 50% and 140 minutes to get to 100%.
We love the screen on the OnePlus 10 Pro too. It uses an OLED panel for deep blacks, vivid colours when you’re streaming an HDR show on Netflix and is very sharp. We’re fans of the software too, which has some neat additions like a Shelf for keeping all your widgets in one place.
Our biggest issue with the OnePlus 10 Pro is its absence of an IP rating and the lack of a truly outstanding camera. The photos our reviewer snapped during testing were good, but they lacked the quality of the S22 Plus, Pixel 6 Pro or the iPhone 13. Still, it’s the best camera we’ve seen on a OnePlus phone and far better than any other phone below.
Reviewer: Peter Phelps
Full Review: OnePlus 10 Pro review
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
The best affordable OnePlus phone
Pros
- Excellent fast-charging ability
- Decent value for money
- Good screen
Cons
- Underwhelming battery
- No IP rating
The OnePlus 10 Pro might be the best high-end OnePlus phone, but if your budget is a lot lower then we’d recommend the Nord CE 2 Lite. This is a more modest phone, but it still outperforms its price tag in many ways by offering excellent performance, very fast charging, nice software and 5G support.
The star of the show is the phone’s fast charging. While the battery life isn’t a complete success – our reviewer had a particular issue with the heavy loss of charge overnight, often between 10 and 15% – the fact you can get a 50% charge in around 30 minutes with an included plug is great to see at this price.
You’ll also get a headphone jack and expandable storage – two things you won’t find on the OnePlus 10 Pro – plus a respectable LCD display that can refresh at 120Hz giving it a smoother feel and offer a decent gaming experience during our tests.
Our reviewer was impressed with the main 64-megapixel camera, even if it doesn’t really perform better than we’d expect at this price. It churns out crisp and clear shots, with good low-light performance thanks to the Night Mode. The secondary sensors are fairly poor though with both uniformly providing poor quality images compared to those taken on the main sensor during our tests.
Reviewer: Peter Phelps
Full Review: OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite review
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
The best mid-range OnePlus phone
Pros
- Great gaming performance
- Near flagship-grade primary camera
- OnePlus 9-beating selfie camera
- Good value
- Strong stereo speakers
Cons
- Mediocre battery life
- No big screen updates
- No IP rating, expandable storage or wireless charging
Sitting at the top of the OnePlus Nord range (though we’ll have a review of the newer and more expensive OnePlus Nord 2T soon), the Nord 2 is an excellent mid-range phone.
We were impressed by the strong gaming performance, the impressive camera system and the excellent price. If it wasn’t for the mediocre battery life and lack of big screen updates over the predecessor, this would be an even better buy.
On the back of the Nord 2 there’s a 50-megapixel main camera and this Sony sensor is a real highlight, reliably snapping excellent shots in both day and night situations during our tests. We love the stereo speakers too, which pump out excellent audio when you’re gaming.
Adding to the gaming prowess is the powerful chipset, which we found made for excellent performance even when we were playing intensive titles.
We liked the 65w charging too, which gets a 50% charge in 13 minutes and a full charge in just over 30 minutes based on our checks. We were enamoured with the battery life though, which struggled to comfortably make it through a day of heavy use during our review period.
Reviewer: Andrew Williams
Full Review: OnePlus Nord 2 review
OnePlus 9 Pro
Best affordable OnePlus flagship
Pros
- Excellent screen
- Fast wired and wireless charging is a dream
- One of the best versions of Android
- Impressive ultra-wide camera
Cons
- The camera can be frustratingly slow to open
- No great zoom skills and better photos taken elsewhere
- Not widely available on contract
The OnePlus 9 Pro might not be the latest OnePlus phone or even the current flagship, but it has seen numerous price drops since its release and if you can find one then it’s certainly worth a look.
While it doesn’t have all the latest features, including the 2022 Qualcomm chip, like the OnePlus 10 Pro, the 9 Pro remains fast to this day and packs a lovely 120Hz display and very fast charging. It even has an official IP rating, something you won’t find on anything but very specific US network models of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Even in today’s market we found it’s fast enough for gaming and has a good, for the money, camera setup. Shooting in London the camera offers usable shots with decent auto focus speeds. The only downside is they’re not quite as detailed and the camera doesn’t perform as new flagships, like the Pixel 6.
We weren’t so enamoured with the look of the 9 Pro compared to the more distinctive 10 Pro, but if you prefer the more subtle camera design you might actually prefer it.
Reviewer: Max Parker
Full Review: OnePlus 9 Pro review
FAQs
Yes, all of the OnePlus phones we have recommended here support sub-6 5G, which is the most widely adopted form of the tech.
OnePlus still includes a charger with all of its phones and the speed of the charging remains an important, and widely touted, feature.
Trusted Reviews test data
You can see a detailed breakdown of the test data we collected reviewing all the OnePlus phones in this list. As you can see the 10 Pro is the fastest with its benchmark scores and charge times easily beating OnePlus’ more affordable handsets.
Comparison specs
The OnePlus 10 Pro stands out as having the best specs, as you’d probably expect considering the high price. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes a close second, and even ups the 10 Pro by having an IP rating.