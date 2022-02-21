Verdict

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G offers brilliant fast-charging, and a very good screen. The performance and cameras are decent without being exceptional, so it’s still an all-round package that’s well worth your consideration.

Pros Incredible fast-charging capability

Good screen

Decent camera Cons Plasticky rear panel

Middling performance

Key Features Super speedy charging Thanks to its 65W fast-charging, this handset can charge up by 50% in just 12 minutes

Impressive screen The Full HD+ AMOLED panel offers a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support

64-megapixel main camera This device’s primary camera sensor boasts a high resolution

Introduction

OnePlus first made its name as an industry outsider, an unfancied brand that could still take on the big players in the smartphone market by packing its phones with top specifications and selling them for bargain prices.

Things have changed in the years since, with OnePlus launching its own pricey flagship devices such as the OnePlus 9 Pro which rivals the very best phones. But does the OnePlus CE 2 Nord hark back to an earlier era of cheap and very cheerful devices?

Design and Screen

Lightweight and thin

Very plasticky feel

Some highly practical design touches

The handset that we reviewed is in the Bahama Blue colour, and it’s a light, serene tone that is calming to look at but nonetheless distinctive from the many other, more drab colours that smartphones seem to be cast in these days.

While it’s certainly pleasant to look at, the rear panel is made of plastic and you can really tell from the very first time your fingers brush against the surface. The glossy finish feels cheap to the touch, and so there’s no way you can suspend your belief into thinking you’ve somehow got a top-range smartphone for less.

There’s only one speaker on this phone (found at the bottom next to the USB-C port), so you won’t get a stereo effect when you play music out loud, and the sound quality from the speaker isn’t great either. In brighter news for audiophiles, you will find a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone, and there are a few other useful utilities here as well: expandable storage is available via Micro SD, and it supports two SIM cards as well.

You can unlock the device via facial recognition or through the in-display fingerprint scanner, both of which worked quickly and effectively during my time with the phone.

On the other hand, as is typical for cheaper OnePlus phones, there’s no official IP rating. This would have given me some assurance over how it might cope if it got splashed with water.

The screen is arguably this device’s most impressive asset. Measuring a healthy 6.43-inches, this AMOLED panel has a resolution of 2400x1080p and a 90Hz refresh rate, so it is both sharp and smooth, while the HDR10+ support helps colours to really pop out of the screen when you’re watching TV shows.

Unlike the plastic back, the screen is made of Gorilla Glass 5, so it should be fairly robust to any little knocks or scratches that it receives.

Camera

Triple lens camera system

Good results in daytime

Night Mode can cause heavy overprocessing

There’s a triple camera system at play on the Nord CE 2 5G, including a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor; these specs are near-identical to its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

I was fairly pleased with the results of the 64-megapixel camera, which can see collected below (and were taken on an overcast and cloudy day):

While there’s no dedicated telephoto sensor for optical zoom, you can use the 2x digital zoom from the main sensor to good effect, as seen below:

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Main Camera, 2x digital zoom

Results are good, though not exceptional even at this price point. The only real disappointment that I has was when using Night Mode, which tended to greatly overprocess images.

The ultrawide sensor offers an alternative when you want to take a different kind of shot and fit more into the frame, though it’s a notable step down from the main camera as you can see from the images above and below.

The front-facing camera, which has a 16-megapixel resolution, delivered good selfies that weren’t too rich in detail but did employ the bokeh effect very well, efficiently cutting around the face of the subject even when there were complex backgrounds to deal with.

Overall, I got decent results from the camera despite the somewhat dreary weather conditions on the day I was shooting. It’s not got the best photographic results for its price class, but I found the above images to be perfectly serviceable.

Performance

Middling performance

5G connectivity

Nice, minimalist software

OnePlus devices often manage to punch above their weight when it comes to performance, with flagship devices often topping the Android podium for sheer power and even the mid-range devices packing a considerable punch.

Therefore I was expecting excellent results from this device, which is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset; however, it didn’t quite deliver to the extent that I was hoping for, at least in benchmarking results:

‹ Geekbench 5 multi core Geekbench 5 single core 3D Mark – Wild Life OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 2148 727 2015 ›

However, when actually using the phone I didn’t notice any speed hiccups or glitches when performing the gamut of undemanding daily tasks – it was only when playing intensive games that this device’s limitations became a bit more evident, not offering as smooth an experience as you’ll find on more powerful handsets. If gaming is your top priority, I’d consider other handsets.

As you can tell by the name, this handset offers 5G connectivity, giving you the highest available mobile data speeds. Though coverage can still be somewhat patchy depending on where you are, it’s still highly welcome to see this future-proof spec on a mid-range device.

As for the software, you’ll find the Oxygen OS 11 user interface, which is overlaid on Android 11. OnePlus’ long-running house style has been to add just a few extra touches to standard Android software, without getting too much in the way. To me this comes as a breath of fresh air by comparison to many other devices which come loaded up with a boatload of pre-installed apps. It is a disappointment not to see Android 12 onboard, though.

Battery Life

Decent 4500mAh capacity

Incredible fast-charging capability

The OnePlus Nord packs a 4500mAh battery, which is a good-sized cell; some similarly-priced phones might offer greater battery capacity, but I found that this device easily got me through a day’s work and play.

After watching Netflix for one hour, just 5% had been knocked off the battery, which is very good going; an hour’s streaming through Spotify saw 4% drain, which is in line with many other comparable handsets.

However, where the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is head and shoulders above its rivals is in the field of fast-charging. I could hardly believe my eyes when I watched the battery percentage tick up after having plugged in the 67W fast-charger; just 12 minutes saw the battery percentage rise by 50%, and it took half an hour for it to go from 15% to 100%.

Posting results such as these put the device firmly among the market leaders when it comes to fast-charging, even eclipsing other top performers like the Oppo Find X3 Pro, and it’s actually a weight off your mind to know that plugging the device in even for 10 to 15 minutes will see you get a healthy boost if you happen to have forgotten to have plugged in your phone overnight before the working day.

Should you buy it? The screen and the fast-charging are particularly good for the price, plus it offers 5G connectivity The cameras are decent but not exceptional, and it’s not the performance powerhouse you might have expected from OnePlus

Final Thoughts The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G offers good competence in all the key areas, and pulls away from the rest of the best cheap phones when it comes to fast-charging. If you’re looking for the best gaming performance you can get for your money, or even the best camera results, then you’d be best advised to keep looking; the iPhone SE 2 and the Poco F3 are good potential alternatives. However, if a reliable all-rounder is what you’re in the market for, then this one’s a solid bet. Trusted Score

How we test We test every mobile phone we review thoroughly. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly and we use the phone as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product. Used as our main handset during test period Camera tested in variety of situations with all modes Tested with synthetic benchmarks and real world use

FAQs Which colours is it available in? You can buy the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in two different colours: Bahama Blue or Gray Mirror Is this phone a 5G device? Yes, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a 5G device Does the phone come with a charger? One of the biggest features of the Nord CE 2 is its fast charging and there is a charger included in the box

