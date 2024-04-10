Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Mouse 2024: Top mice picks from Keychron, Logitech and HyperX

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

There are a lot of mice on the market right now and they differ greatly depending on the needs they are looking to serve. There are productivity-focused ones and gaming options. We’ve tested a huge range and these are the best.

So, how did we settle on this list? Well, the Trusted Reviews team is full of expert reviewers, both in-house and experienced freelancers, and we put technology thoroughly through its paces. Our reviewers always spend plenty of time using the products as if they are typical users while also ramping up the intensity so we can get a true understanding of the limits of the devices.

Once we’ve extensively tested a device, like a mouse, it gets a rating out of 5 stars and you’ll find that only the very best make it onto this list. The score is determined based on key factors like performance, design, battery life, software and more.

This particular list features the cream of the crop from all the mice we’ve tested but, if you’re looking for a wider range of options in some more specific categories, do check out our best gaming mouse and best wireless mouse guides too.

Best mouse at a glance

How we test

We use every mouse we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and MOBAs.

We also check each mouse’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up.

Keychron M6

Keychron M6

Best overall mouse
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Excellent battery life
  • Gaming-grade sensor in a productivity-focused mouse
  • Very cheap

Cons

  • Unexciting design

The Keychron M6 is our pick for the best mouse for most people. It’s a unique proposition, offering a productivity-friendly style but with gaming-grade performance. It all comes in at a stunningly reasonable price too, just £49.

We found the M6 to be a joy to use throughout our time testing the device. The PixArt 3385 sensor means it is supremely responsive while its shape fits comfortably in the hands of right-handed users. It doesn’t offer the low weight of gaming-focused alternatives but its 78g is by no means cumbersome.

The battery life and software are particularly impressive too, with around an 80-hour runtime. In our testing, it still had 40 per cent of charge after a few weeks of light use. We also found there to be little delay when it comes to waking up the mouse. The software is simple yet powerful, with the ability to tweak DPI, polling rate and lift distance.

Reviewer: Josh Brown
Keychron M6 review

Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s

Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s

Best travel mouse
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Responsive sensor and buttons
  • Powerful software
  • Solid battery life
  • Stunningly cheap

Cons

  • Flat design may not suit some
  • Lack of additional buttons

Logitech is everywhere in the peripheral world, from mice and keyboards to webcams and more. It’s long made great travel mice and the Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s is no different.

This diddy mouse weighs just 76g and is stunningly portable, you’ll barely notice it in your bag. Despite this, the performance is up to standard, with a 4000 DPI sensor that’s a massive upgrade from the previous model. Helped by a near-silent click too, it’s ideal for office work.

Logitech’s software is on hand to offer useful features too, alongside strong battery life enabled by the single AA battery inside.

Reviewer: Reece Bithrey
Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2

Best gaming mouse
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Incredibly powerful
  • Superbly comfortable in-hand
  • Capable software

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Lack of RGB lighting may not suit some

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is our top pick for the best gaming mouse you can buy. It received a 5-star review from us for its powerful performance, comfortable feel and its impressive software.

As the name suggests, it is very light, made to be speedily wafted around by serious gamers in competitive titles. It’s a stealthy and stylish look too. It’s far from form over function though, with a pleasingly comfortable experience while using.

For power, you get a high 32,000 DPI sensor and hybrid mouse buttons that we just loved. It’s backed up by a strong up to 95 hours of charge as well. Also in the tank is Logitech’s G Hub software which allows for powerful customisation across the board.

Reviewer: Reece Bithrey
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2

Best wired gaming mouse
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Light and nimble cable
  • Lightweight
  • Clean, minimalist design

Cons

  • Right-hand only

We get it, if you’re a serious player, no matter how good wireless technology gets, you may still want the reliability of a wired gaming mouse. Our top choice is the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2.

Despite being a wired pick, the Pulsefire Haste 2 aims to offer as much versatility as possible, with a HyperFlex 2 cable that refuses to kink or drag. As a result, you get swift movement from this ultra-lightweight 53g mouse.

The power inside is high, with a 26,000 DPI sensor and 8K polling, offering supreme accuracy. We loved the mouse clicks too, from the left and right to the delightfully clicky side buttons. The HyperX NGENUITY software is useful too, allowing for easy tweaking of key settings like DPI.

Reviewer: Josh Brown
Comparison specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Connectivity
Cable Length
Battery Length
DPI range
Number of Buttons
Keychron M6
£48
77 G
2024
15/01/2024
M6-A1
Wired (USB-C), 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth 5.1
100 26000
13
Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s
£24.99
$29.99
€29.99
Logitech
58.7 x 106.7 x 26.62 MM
76 G
2023
27/09/2023
Bluetooth, Logi Bolt
17520 hrs
100 4000
3
Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2
£149
$159
€169
Logitech
63.5 x 40 x 125 MM
60 G
2023
08/09/2023
Lightspeed USB-A dongle
95 hrs
100 32000
5
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2
£59
$49.99
€70
HyperX
66.8 x 124.3 x 66.8 MM
53 G
B0BX52PCJ5
2023
PF010
Wired
1.8 Meter
200 26000
6
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

