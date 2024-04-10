Best Mouse 2024: Top mice picks from Keychron, Logitech and HyperX

There are a lot of mice on the market right now and they differ greatly depending on the needs they are looking to serve. There are productivity-focused ones and gaming options. We’ve tested a huge range and these are the best.

So, how did we settle on this list? Well, the Trusted Reviews team is full of expert reviewers, both in-house and experienced freelancers, and we put technology thoroughly through its paces. Our reviewers always spend plenty of time using the products as if they are typical users while also ramping up the intensity so we can get a true understanding of the limits of the devices.

Once we’ve extensively tested a device, like a mouse, it gets a rating out of 5 stars and you’ll find that only the very best make it onto this list. The score is determined based on key factors like performance, design, battery life, software and more.

This particular list features the cream of the crop from all the mice we’ve tested but, if you’re looking for a wider range of options in some more specific categories, do check out our best gaming mouse and best wireless mouse guides too.

Best mouse at a glance

How we test Learn more about how we test mice We use every mouse we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and MOBAs.



We also check each mouse’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up.

Keychron M6 Best overall mouse Trusted Score Pros Excellent battery life

Gaming-grade sensor in a productivity-focused mouse

Very cheap Cons Unexciting design The Keychron M6 is our pick for the best mouse for most people. It’s a unique proposition, offering a productivity-friendly style but with gaming-grade performance. It all comes in at a stunningly reasonable price too, just £49. We found the M6 to be a joy to use throughout our time testing the device. The PixArt 3385 sensor means it is supremely responsive while its shape fits comfortably in the hands of right-handed users. It doesn’t offer the low weight of gaming-focused alternatives but its 78g is by no means cumbersome. The battery life and software are particularly impressive too, with around an 80-hour runtime. In our testing, it still had 40 per cent of charge after a few weeks of light use. We also found there to be little delay when it comes to waking up the mouse. The software is simple yet powerful, with the ability to tweak DPI, polling rate and lift distance. Reviewer: Josh Brown

Full Review: Keychron M6 review Click here to buy the Keychron M6

Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s Best travel mouse Trusted Score Pros Responsive sensor and buttons

Powerful software

Solid battery life

Stunningly cheap Cons Flat design may not suit some

Lack of additional buttons Logitech is everywhere in the peripheral world, from mice and keyboards to webcams and more. It’s long made great travel mice and the Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s is no different. This diddy mouse weighs just 76g and is stunningly portable, you’ll barely notice it in your bag. Despite this, the performance is up to standard, with a 4000 DPI sensor that’s a massive upgrade from the previous model. Helped by a near-silent click too, it’s ideal for office work. Logitech’s software is on hand to offer useful features too, alongside strong battery life enabled by the single AA battery inside. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full Review: Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s review

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Best gaming mouse Trusted Score Pros Incredibly powerful

Superbly comfortable in-hand

Capable software Cons Expensive

Lack of RGB lighting may not suit some The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is our top pick for the best gaming mouse you can buy. It received a 5-star review from us for its powerful performance, comfortable feel and its impressive software. As the name suggests, it is very light, made to be speedily wafted around by serious gamers in competitive titles. It’s a stealthy and stylish look too. It’s far from form over function though, with a pleasingly comfortable experience while using. For power, you get a high 32,000 DPI sensor and hybrid mouse buttons that we just loved. It’s backed up by a strong up to 95 hours of charge as well. Also in the tank is Logitech’s G Hub software which allows for powerful customisation across the board. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full Review: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 review

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Best wired gaming mouse Trusted Score Pros Light and nimble cable

Lightweight

Clean, minimalist design Cons Right-hand only We get it, if you’re a serious player, no matter how good wireless technology gets, you may still want the reliability of a wired gaming mouse. Our top choice is the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2. Despite being a wired pick, the Pulsefire Haste 2 aims to offer as much versatility as possible, with a HyperFlex 2 cable that refuses to kink or drag. As a result, you get swift movement from this ultra-lightweight 53g mouse. The power inside is high, with a 26,000 DPI sensor and 8K polling, offering supreme accuracy. We loved the mouse clicks too, from the left and right to the delightfully clicky side buttons. The HyperX NGENUITY software is useful too, allowing for easy tweaking of key settings like DPI. Reviewer: Josh Brown

Full review: HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Review

FAQs What is better for gaming: wired or wireless? Wireless mouse technology is getting better and better. For many, you’ll be perfectly happy using a wireless gaming mouse in 2024 but for serious players, such as eSports professionals, the reliability of a wired connection is often still preferred. What is the ideal weight for a gaming mouse? In 2024, many flagship gaming mice sit below the 70g mark. These are often designated as particularly lightweight so, for some that may prefer a bit more heft, mice towards the lower end of the 80g to 100g mark remain acceptable for gaming too.