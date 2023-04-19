Verdict

The Logitech Blue Sona is a more than impressive broadcast microphone debut for Logitech. This is a premium XLR option that’s well suited for streamers, creators and podcasters looking to take their audio to the next level.

Pros Impressive all-metal build

Clean audio particularly for vocals

Rich and balanced overall sound

On board EQ and ClearAmp Cons Upper end price point for home setups

Onboard EQ won’t benefit everyone

Availability UK RRP: £299

USA RRP: $349

Key Features Excellent, clean sound A lot goes on under the hood to deliver crisp, clean vocals even in suboptimal environments.

Flexible mounting options The bracket allows for full flexibility in adding the Blue Sona into your setup.

Interchangeable windshields Easy to swap out and great for mixing up your style or improving hygiene between guests.

Introduction

When it comes to mice and keyboards, Logitech is a go-to name and has been for some time. Microphones though? Not so much. In fact the Blue Sona is the first standalone broadcast microphone offering from Logitech and it’s had a little help to get started.

Having acquired iconic microphone brand Blue in 2018, Logitech is now tapping into Blue’s experience to deliver its own hardware. The result is a $349/£299 dynamic XLR microphone designed to bring studio broadcast quality credentials home.

Design

An all-metal build feels very premium

A choice of two colours is a nice touch and not something you see often

The clever mounting bracket offers good flexibility

There’s something really pleasing about the design of the Logitech Blue Sona, and in truth, I’m not entirely sure why I’m so fond of it. There’s nothing particularly outlandish about the overall look of the Blue Sona; there’s no RGB lighting or funky shapes, it’s just a nicely polished unit that looks and feels noticeably top end.

You’ll find the Logitech Blue Sona in two colour options: a sleek all black or the more eye-catching pearlescent white, which is the version I’ve been hands-on with.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The rounded-off edges of the rectangular, all-metal body do a good job of softening down what could have otherwise been a pretty imposing unit. It leaves the Logitech Blue Sona looking particularly modern with a unique silhouette that I really like. The XLR input being bolted to the bottom makes neat cable management easy to achieve and the bicep-like metal bracket offers great flexibility when it comes to mounting positions.

Through my testing, the Logitech Blue Sona was equally happy hanging upside down or standing upright to attention on my mic arm. It was also strong enough to remain rock solid on its side, which should see it easily integrated into any streaming setup. It’s not the lightest of mics at 615g though, so you’ll want to make sure your mic arm is up to the job.

Logitech has added a few little touches to the design of the Blue Sona that show a proper level of care and attention has gone into its debut microphone. You’ll generously find two windshields in the box, a muted black or a very striking red. Both attach to the body with a satisfying magnetic click. Not so generously, there’s no XLR cable in the box – it’s a bit hit and miss on which brands include one, so it’s not unusual to see, but it’s always a little disappointing at this price point.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a magic trick on the end of the Logitech Blue Sona too; what looks to be just a branding panel with the Logi logo actually cleverly tilts in to reveal the onboard EQ controls. It’s a very tidy solution that can also be flipped to keep the Logitech logo the right way up no matter how you’re mounted – if that’s the kind of thing you worry about.

Performance

Delivers a clean, rich sound in line with other premium options

Tight supercardioid pattern focuses in on your voice

An inbuilt preamp means no need for external boosts

A premium-level price brings with it premium-level expectations, so Logitech has set its own bar pretty high for a first go. Thankfully though, that Blue backing has really paid off and the Logitech Blue Sona is a seriously strong performer.

Tailored for broadcasting, I found the Logitech Blue Sona delivered on its promise of superb vocal quality, making it perfect for streamers and podcasters. Being a dynamic microphone with a supercardioid pickup pattern, the Blue Sona really hones in on what you want it to hear while doing a good job of ignoring the sounds you’d rather it dismiss.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

My lives treaming setup has a small amount of acoustic treatment, courtesy of some Elgato Wave Panels, but also features the red flag of a wooden floor and plenty of hard surfaces. The Logitech Blue Sona put my voice front and centre, delivering clean vocals with very little disturbance from mechanical keyboard clacking or game audio from my desktop speakers. Even in basic home setups with no acoustic treatment at all, I’d be confident in the Blue Sona to impress.

Being an active XLR microphone you’ll need an audio interface capable of delivering phantom power, but there’s no concerns around gain levels thanks to the onboard ClearAmp delivering a +25dB boost. I found the Blue Sona offered a balanced sound without any post-processing, avoiding the common pitfall of dynamic microphones sounding a little too up-close and personal. I still sounded natural and not overly manufactured with a nice overall richness.

Features

Features two onboard EQ toggles

Good overall noise and plosive rejection with no additional hardware

The magic panel on the end of the Logitech Blue Sona reveals two onboard EQ preset toggles labelled Bass Cut and Presence. It’s worth experimenting with these to find a sound you’re happy with, though I ultimately left them switched off and handled this EQing elsewhere.

I’m never going to complain about too much choice though, and there’ll be plenty of creators who benefit from this simple switch-and-forget solution.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The foam windshield, internal shock mount and dual capsule design all performed admirably together to reduce unwanted noises and I didn’t notice disruptions from accidental desk bumps or particularly Peter Piper-style sentences. Logitech has also cleverly mounted the capsule well back from the end of the microphone, which helps take some pressure off good mic etiquette.

It’s just all really cleverly thought out for the target audience, and I think that speaks to the input Blue have had on this microphone.

Should you buy it? You want to take your content seriously: The Logitech Blue Sona delivers excellent sound and is a strong investment for creators looking for their next step up. You’re new to the game: If you’re just starting your content journey there are mid-range options that offer better value with less investment.

Final Thoughts While it’s technically Logitech’s first broadcast microphone offering, the Logitech Blue Sona is a mature entry into the market. This is a quality dynamic microphone that offers excellent, clean sound for creators even in environments that are far from ideal. While it’s certainly a steep investment, there’s almost nothing to complain about here and the Logitech Blue Sona will make a worthy addition or punchy upgrade for home streamers, creators and podcasters. Trusted Score

How we test During each microphone review, we conduct a series of recording tests that include sampling audio during ideal settings, with background noise applied and in an outdoor setting (where possible), to give you the best idea of how each device performs in real-world use. Performance tested in a variety of conditions Tested all available features

FAQs Did Logitech buy blue? Yes, Logitech acquired Blue Microphones for $117 million back in 2018. Does the Blue Sona need phantom power? Yes, the Blue Sona requires 24V or 48V of phantom power for operation.