Best Wear OS Smartwatch 2024: The top wearables for Android users

Looking for a new smartwatch to pair with your Android phone? These are the best Wear OS watches we’ve tested.

For the longest time, the Wear OS market was in a dismal state. Even though a few diehard supporters such as Fossil and TicWatch helped to keep the sector topped up with new devices, it all paled in comparison to the wearable experience that Apple users could enjoy with one of the best Apple Watches. In 2024 however, these dark days are long gone in the rear-view mirror.

With Google having finally gotten in on the action and Samsung ditching its own Tizen software in favour of Wear OS, this once desolate sector is now thriving with plenty of great options for Android users to choose from – and we should know, we’ve tested them.

After countless reviews and time spent putting the latest Wear OS watches to the test, this list has put those expertise to good use to let you know exactly which options are worth buying. If you want more of an overview of the current wearable market then be sure to check out our list for the best smartwatch, or for those who want a fitness-first device, our best running watch and best fitness tracker guides have you covered.

Best Wear OS Smarwatch at a glance

How we test Find out how we test Wear OS smartwatches Every smartwatch we test is used by the reviewer for at least a week, or longer if the battery life lasts beyond that point or we need more time to trial its features.



During testing, we will check it for key metrics, including app support, usability and battery life. If the device offers fitness, location or health tracking features, we will also test these for accuracy and reliability.



For distance tracking, we record how accurately the device recorded runs on tracks we know the length of. We also record how much battery is lost using things like in-built or connected GPS per hour. To check heart rate accuracy, we compared the results recorded on the wearable to those of a dedicated HRM strap.



After recording the data, we then pair it with our general experience using the wearable day-to-day, letting you know if it’s comfortable to wear or if we encountered unexpected bugs over the review period.

TicWatch Pro 5 Best Wear OS smartwatch Trusted Score Pros Outstanding battery life

Wear OS 3 is finally on a TicWatch

Fast charging

The secondary FSTN display is always welcome Cons Not the most stylish of smartwatches

Included watch faces are hit and miss

No Google Assistant Mobvoi has been one of the staunchest supporters of Wear OS, even when Google was supplying the software with the bare minimum in terms of updates. While the company’s devices have been hit and miss in terms of quality, its experience in the market finally came to fruition with the excellent TicWatch Pro 5. On top of touting Wear OS 3 at launch and all of the software benefits that come with it, the TicWatch Pro 5 is still an absolute beast where battery life is concerned. Thanks to the low-power secondary FSTN display at sits atop of the main screen, you can expect up to five days of use on a single charge. That amount of longevity absolutely destroys most smartwatches, and the secondary display is a feature that we wish was adopted by more competitors. Not only is it easier to read in direct sunlight, but the coloured backlight can quickly let you know of your current heart rate zone during a workout. Features like these make the TicWatch Pro 5 one of the most well-rounded smartwatches on the market, and not just amongst its Wear OS peers. Reviewer: Thomas Deehan

Full review: TicWatch Pro 5 review

OnePlus Watch 2 Best Wear OS smartwatch for battery life Trusted Score Pros Good battery life (with raise to wake)

Slick WearOS skin

Good sports and fitness tracking features Cons While it is well-made, it doesn’t stand out from the crowd

Battery life with always-on screen isn’t great

Heart rate readings during exercise aren’t the most accurate While it’s no secret that OnePlus’ foray into the world of wearable tech was something of a misfire, the company’s eventual successor managed to right every wrong of the original OnePlus Watch. For starters, the OnePlus Watch 2 now supports Wear OS for true smartwatch functionality, but it can also dive into a low-power mode that cuts back on some features but in return, offers up a whopping 12-days of use. You may be waiting for a caveat here, but the OnePlus Watch 2’s ‘power save mode’ is one of the better ones we’ve seen. For instance, TicWatch uses its ‘essential mode’ to elongate battery life, but that only really keeps the TicWatch Pro 5’s secondary display running. By comparison, OnePlus’ alternative still lets you track workouts, control music and check the weather. It’s handy to have for those moments when you’re far away from a charger as you won’t have to sacrifice much in return for the longer battery life. Reviewer: Mike Sawh

Full review: OnePlus Watch 2 review

Pixel Watch 2 Best looking Wear OS smartwatch Trusted Score Pros Battery life is now workable

Outstanding HR accuracy

Design is still great for 24/7 wear Cons Battery life still not great or predictable

Only available in one case size

Fitbit Premium required for some stats Even though timepieces are supposed to have an element of fashion about them, not every company actually follows through on that front (we’re looking at you Mobvoi). Luckily you’re not completely out of options on this front, particularly as Google has put together one of the most eye-catching smartwatches of the current crop. The Pixel Watch 2 takes on a pebble-like design that feels almost uniform the entire way around, also making it difficult to see where the screen ends and the chassis begins. It’s quite an impressive bit of engineering that’s capped off by a central rotating crown and a very well hidden push button. Much like the Apple Watch, the magnets that connect watch bands to the Pixel Watch 2 sit inside the chassis, making it seem as if the bands are an extension of the watch itself. It would be nice if Google released a slightly larger version of the Pixel Watch 2 (its 41mm casing is smaller than most smartwatches) but it’s only a minor gripe on what is undeniably a great looking device. Reviewer: Conor Allison

Full review: Pixel Watch 2 review

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Best Wear OS smartwatch for Samsung users Trusted Score Pros Still one of the most stylish smartwatches out there

Wear OS continues to get better

Lots of fitness and health data on offer Cons Underwhelming battery life

Sleep tracking isn’t quite there yet While there’s nothing stopping you from pairing any of the watches on this list with your Samsung phone, there’s only one option that gives the most seamless experience possible for users and that’s the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. The Watch 6 gives you quick access to some of the key apps on your Samsung phone, including the Bixby assistant and your camera app – perfect for lining up a shot. Similarly, there are several fitness features on the Watch 6 that are only available if you pair with a Samsung device, so in order to get the most out of the watch, Samsung wants you to go all in on its own ecosystem. Much like the TicWatch Pro 5’s secondary display, the Galaxy Watch 6 has a unique feature of its own in a digital rotating bezel which allows you to scroll through menus simply by swiping around the outside of the display. It’s a simple concept but it works incredibly well, and it saves you adding any annoying smudges to the display during a workout. Reviewer: Thomas Deehan

Full review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review

FAQs Can you use Wear OS smartwatches with iPhone? Smartwatches sporting Wear OS 3 or above do not work with iPhones, but some Wear OS 2 wearables still offer up connectivity with iOS.