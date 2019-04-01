Which is the best Fitbit to buy right now? We rank the best

If you’re after a solid running watch or a hybrid smartwatch and fitness tracker, Fitbit will probably be one of the first names you think of.

Over the past few years the company has become a household name – many people refer to fitness trackers in general as Fitbits.

The company’s used its success to expand and diversify, releasing a number of great trackers and hybrid devices covering every category and price point.

These range from super-cheap, entry-level trackers, such as the Fitbit Alta HR, to hybrids like the Fitbit Versa that rival Apple Watches.

The increased choice is great and means most buyers will be able to find a Fitbit that meets their needs. But it also can make picking the right one a daunting task for non-techie purchasers.

Here to help, we’ve ranked the best Fitbits we’ve reviewed. If tracking is your main priority then the Fitbit Charge 3 is the best overall Fitbit we’ve currently tested.

If you want something that’s a bit more smartwatch-flavoured, then the Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Versa Lite are also excellent, albeit more expensive, options.

How we test Fitbits

We use every Fitbit we test for at least a fortnight before scoring it. During that time, we test any smart features it has and check its tracking capabilities against other wearables. We also check things like heart-rate readings against proper HRM straps. All distance tracking is done on a standardised route, which we know is 5km.

1. Fitbit Charge 3

Fitbit’s best-ever tracker

Pros:

Attractive design

Larger, sharper display

Great battery life

Water-resistant

Cons:

Some might miss built-in GPS

If your relationship with fitness doesn’t need the fancy bells and whistles of more expensive fitness trackers and running watches, then the Fitbit Charge 3 is the way to go. Even while Fitbit is pushing smartwatches like the Versa and Ionic, it knows there’s still a market for more approachable fitness trackers that do the basics, and do them well.

The Charge 3 is actually quite attractive – for a fitness tracker. The display is bigger and richer in information than that of the Charge 2, it’s now water-resistant and supports swim tracking, and the battery life has also improved.

Its launch price is also slightly cheaper than that of the Charge 2 at £129.99 versus £139.99.

However, there’s no built-in GPS – whether you’ll miss that depends on your fitness routine.

2. Fitbit Versa 2

A solid smartwatch and fitness tracker

Pros:

Decent battery life

Good screen for the price

Alexa support

Cons:

No built-in GPS

No local Spotify playback

The Fitbit Versa 2 is the second generation of the Fitbit smartwatch. It adds several key features to the mix, including Amazon Alexa and Spotify support, and aims to take on key rivals by offering a simple smartwatch that can double as an entry-level fitness tracker.

For the most part it’s a great wearable that’ll meet most users’ needs thanks to the addition of Spotify music and Amazon Alexa support. At £200 it’s also significantly cheaper than the Apple Watch 5. What makes the Versa great is the way it offers data to its users. Every metric and bit of advice is simple to understand and this makes it quick and easy to see how you performed in your workout.

But with the Apple Watch 3 now the same price, and featuring a significantly more developed app ecosystem, its appeal as a smartwatch is a little hampered. The lack of in-built GPS is a key issue that will put off even moderately serious athletes.

3. Fitbit Versa Lite

Fitbit’s most affordable smartwatch

Pros:

Great screen

UI is easy to use

Solid battery life

Cons:

Limited number of sports it can track

If you fancy the Versa’s smartwatch features but are less keen on its price, the Fitbit Versa Lite may be for you.

The Lite is a pared-back version of the main Versa. Key cuts include the absence of local storage for music and there’s no integrated GPS. This may put off runners and athletes who like to leave their smartphone behind. But for everyone else, these are probably not deal-breakers. The connected GPS option means you can still get accurate location tracking, if you’re happy to take your phone along.

The easy-to-use UI and app ecosystem remain key selling points, making the Versa Lite a great choice for casual gym-goers in the market for a smartwatch. The only serious downside is that the Lite doesn’t have an altimeter and can’t track aquatic workouts, so it’s not ideal for swimmers and hikers.

4. Fitbit Alta HR

The best-looking Fitbit

Pros:

Sleek, attractive design

Sleep Stages information is useful

Comfortable

Long battery life

Cons:

Basic exercise tracking

No connected GPS

Slightly unresponsive display

Like the Flex 2, the Fitbit Alta HR largely covers the basics in terms of activity tracking. The Alta HR is an updated version of the Alta that retains its slim form even with the addition of a heart rate monitor.

The discreet design features an interchangeable strap with leather options and a stainless steel body. Unlike the Flex 2, the Alta HR comes with an OLED display, so you can view your vital statistics and data direct from your wrist, alongside some basic smartphone notifications.

The big addition to the Alta HR is its Sleep Stages and Sleep Insights features. These use the heart rate monitor and accelerometer data to track your sleep, including information on how much time you spend in each sleep phase.



Since the Sleep Stages and Sleep Insights functions are coming to the similarly priced Charge 2, the Alta HR’s main draw is its sleek and attractive design. If you want more detailed insight into your exercise, however, the Charge 2 is the better choice.

5. Fitbit Ionic

Powerful running watch with GPS

Pros:

Lightweight and comfortable

Solid exercise tracking, including swimming

Typical Fitbit activity and sleep tracking

Gorgeous screen

Impressive battery life

Cons:

Shortage of apps

Occasionally slow OS

Passive notifications

Tedious music transfer

Quick release strap quality control

The Fitbit Ionic is considered Fitbit’s first fully-fledged smartwatch, but at launch it was a little lacking in smartwatch smarts, although that’s been gradually improving since its original release. Fitbit Labs, the company’s test-bed for new app ideas and features, has come up with some fun extras, such as a virtual pet you care for by ensuring you get enough steps each day.

The Fitbit Ionic’s exercise and activity tracking is the among the best you’ll get from any Fitbit tracker on the market. As you would expect from a top-end model, there’s built-in GPS, which is missing from the Fitbit Versa, onboard storage for your music and even contactless payments, so you can leave your phone behind for your next workout – though if you want to take advantage of the latter, make sure your bank is supported.

You can also get all of your smartphone notifications delivered straight to your wrist for added convenience.

6. Fitbit Ace

Perfect for kids

Pros:

Light and comfortable

Easy to use

Good battery life

Safety conscious app

Cons:

Friends need to be added to Family Account

Fitbit’s first dedicated wearable for kids is an Alta with some added child-friendly smarts. These include less focus on calorie burn, and more detail on basic step-counting and sleep patterns.

It’s light and comfortable, although it might be too small for youngsters towards the top end of the age range. Battery life is good – the Ace lasts multiple days without needing a charge.

7. Fitbit Surge

Durable and water resistant

Pros:

Durable and water resistant

Quick and accurate GPS tracking

Accurate resting and continuous heart rate tracking

Cons:

Inconsistent sleep tracking

Battery life is not great

Drab, unattractive design

Fitbit refers to the Fitbit Surge as a “super fitness watch”. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean it will automatically make you super-fit – you’ll still need to put in the hard graft.

The Surge includes most of the features you’ll find on Fitbit’s other trackers, including all-day activity and sleep tracking, automatic exercise tracking, smartphone notifications, and battery life that lasts up to seven days. But the star addition, which will appeal to serious runners and cyclists, is GPS.

This gives you the ability to accurately track distance and pace, giving you more biometric detail, and you can map out your route without having to bring your phone. Whether you’re building up to a marathon or looking to run your fastest 10K, accurate distance and pace recordings are vital, alongside the heart-rate data, to monitor your effort and fitness level.

8. Fitbit Flex 2

Great for basic tracking

Pros:

Sleeker design

Comfortable to wear

Waterproof

Long battery life

Cons:

Basic exercise tracking

Basic notifications could be improved

Fiddly clasp

The far slicker design of the Fitbit Flex 2 is a big improvement on the original Fitbit Flex. The tracker itself is smaller; you can customise it with interchangeable bands and accessories, and even wear it as a pendant.

The big addition is water resistance to 50m, a Fitbit first. You can wear the Fitbit Flex 2 while swimming, and built-in lap counting is included. It also has automatic exercise recognition. You can expect up to five days of battery life, which is great.

Which Fitbit is best?

This is the first question you should ask when you’re buying a Fitbit. Not every Fitbit is specifically designed with hardcore athletes in mind. Many of the company’s devices are aimed at casual gym-goers, or people just getting into a fitness regime. This means they are generally fine for most casual joggers or cyclists, but more serious athletes would be better off checking out a more specialist fitness tracker that covers their specific needs.

If your main priority is smart functionality, you’d probably be better off checking out a dedicated smartwatch, like the Apple Watch or one of the multitude of Android Wear devices.

You can check out our current picks of the best for both categories in the guides below.

