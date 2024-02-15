Best Electric Blanket 2024: Stay warm for less with our heated blanket picks

The huge increase in gas and electricity prices has meant that heating our homes can cost a small fortune. Rather than shivering away, a cheaper alternative to heating an entire room is to use an electric blanket to warm our beds instead.

Whereas an electric heater can cost upwards of 60p per hour to run, most electric blankets cost less than 4p per hour, and even the most powerful top out at about 11p per – and that’s on their maximum settings for when it’s really cold. In most cases, an electric blanket can be put on a lower setting, cutting running costs even further.

Once your bed’s warm, a blanket should be turned off – although some are suitable for running all night on the lowest setting. Safety has improved a lot over the years. A modern, correctly looked-after electric blanket will last for years. It will have overheating protection to prevent fires, and it poses little risk of electrocution. Most blankets can also be washed, although it pays to follow the cleaning instructions carefully.

Controls have also improved over the years, with many blankets having multiple heat settings and timers. Even better, many of the electric blankets we’ve reviewed have dual controls, so each sleeper can set their ideal comfort level.

If you want to get your bed properly cosy before you get in, or just to find a cheaper way of keeping warm this winter, our reviews below will help you.

Best electric blankets at a glance

How we test Find out more about how we test electric blankets Testing electric blankets means using them properly. First, we explain how easy they are to fit and how easy they are to remove, as these are devices that should only be put on when they’re used and removed during the summer months. This also lets us test coverage: how much of the mattress the heated blanket actually goes over.



Comfort is exceptionally important, which is why we sleep on our review blankets. Poor-quality ones can affect the feel of a mattress, and the controls can prove to be uncomfortable to sleep on.



Next, we test how well the electric blankets work. We test them on all of their settings and let you know if there are any cold spots. Some blankets, we’ve found, will heat up perfectly in the middle, but can have colder spots towards the edges. Others make the pillow area too warm, while some don’t heat all the way to the bottom.



Finally, we give you running costs based on the maximum power and the current electricity rate of 34p per kWh.

Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket The best overall electric blanket Trusted Score Pros Comfortable to sleep on

Multiple settings and timer

Removable, washable cover Cons Expensive

Takes a little longer to warm up than some

Straps may stretch over time One of the more expensive electric blankets, the Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket is also one of the best and ideal for the very cold months. This blanket is available in single, double, king and super-king sizes, catering for even the largest of beds. While the single version comes with just one control, rated at 60W, the double and larger sizes come with dual controls, rated at 60W each. With dual controls set to maximum, this electric blanket costs just over 4p an hour to run, which is quite conservative. Cleverly, the controls don’t just focus on whole-body heating but have a separate feet-only option, which we found great for taking the chill out of cold feet. We also loved the timer, as it prevents the blanket from being left on. What makes this electric blanket different from the competition is its soft, fleecy cover, which we found very comfortable to lie on. We also didn’t feel any discomfort from where the controls connected. But this cover meant that it took a little while longer than the competition for the heat to penetrate this blanket. However, we found that the cover helped retain heat for longer. Excellent edge-to-edge heat – going from a gently warming effect to a more full-on heat pad – made this electric blanket suitable for various conditions, from chilly weather to Arctic blasts. We found the Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket simple to fit and remove thanks to its elastic straps. The quilted cover can be washed separately from the blanket, making it easy to maintain. If you don’t use an electric blanket often, then this product may be an overkill. But if you need something to keep you warm in any weather conditions, this is the best. Review: Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket review Reviewer: Rachel Ogden

Vonhaus King Size Electric Blanket The best-value dual-control electric blanket Trusted Score Pros Heats up quickly

Easy to fit

Good value Cons Only available in king and double sizes

Control connectors are uncomfortable

Elastic straps may stretch over time Available for just under £50, the Vonhaus King Size Electric Blanket is just about the best-value dual-control blanket. Note that there is also a version for a double bed, called the Vonhaus Double Electric Blanket. Each control can draw a maximum of 60W, which gives a total of 120W and a maximum cost of just over 4p per hour at current electricity prices. Heat controls range from a gentle 30°C to a more powerful 55°C, giving a fair amount of adjustment to cope with different weather throughout the year. Thanks to overheating protection, this blanket is suitable for use on the lowest setting all night long, so you can keep warm even on the coldest nights of the year. We found that this blanket fitted our bed brilliantly from edge to edge. One minor complaint is that there’s a hard lump where the controls plug in: we needed extra padding to make the bed more comfortable. The other options are to flip the blanket around, so that the controls are at your feet, or to use the king-size version on a double bed, so the blanket folds over the sides. We didn’t find any cold spots with this blanket and, on the top setting, it took 10mins to become pleasantly warm and 30mins to reach maximum temperature. The Vonhaus King Size Electric Blanket is easy to keep in tip-top condition, as it’s washable and simple to fit and remove. Review: Vonhaus King Size Electric Blanket review Reviewer: Rachel Ogden

Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket The best for maximum warmth Trusted Score Pros Adjustable elasticated straps

Independent feet and body heating

12-hour timer Cons Chunky to store

Expensive Offering nine temperature settings, separate body and feet heating and dual controls, the Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket is an ideal choice for those who get colder than their sleep partner and who want as much warmth from their heated blanket as possible. The flexible heat settings mean neither partner will get too hot or too cold, and are powered with 65W. Although 65W controls aren’t the most powerful available for an electric blanket, they still work well enough to deliver heat quickly. The manual suggests that users switch the heated blanket on an hour before bedtime, but we found that just 20-minutes on the highest setting was enough to make the bed warm enough, even through the padding. We also found that running the electric blanket at maximum heat for an hour costs around 4p, making this incredibly cost-effective. Not only is the Dreams Heated Blanket warm, but it is also extremely comfortable, thanks to the lightly padded top which is enough to disguise the wires and connections underneath. Similar blankets require additional padding and covering. The blanket’s dual controls are intuitive and turned on and off by a simple slider switch. Accompanying this is an LCD screen which clearly shows what has been selected, and turns off after a few seconds so it won’t disturb during the night. On the controller itself are three buttons, one to scroll through the nine heat levels for your body, one to scroll through the nine settings for your feet, and the third button sets the timer. Reviewer: Rachel Ogden Full review: Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket

Silentnight Yours&Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket The best budget electric blanket Trusted Score Pros Three heat levels

Washable

Easy to use Cons No timer

Control attachment can be uncomfortable

Straps may stretch over time The simple truth is that electric blankets have one job to do: warm up the bed for you. To that end, the Silentnight Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket is reassuringly easy to use. While it provides dual controls, so that each sleeper can pick their own preferred temperature, this blanket is simple to use: each controller has a slider with a choice of three heat settings. Each side of the bed can run at a maximum of 60W, which gives a maximum running cost of 4p per hour, which is pretty efficient. We found this electric blanket simple to fit thanks to its elasticated straps and, also, easy to remove (it’s machine washable). It covers most of the mattress, but not the pillow area (which is fine, as most people don’t want to heat their pillows anyway). We did find that the plastic lump where the controls attach was inconveniently placed at shoulder height, so we needed to use a bit of padding for a comfortable night’s sleep. There are electric blankets out there with more settings, but for the basic job of heating your bed, this one is hard to beat in terms of value and quality. Review: Silentnight Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket review Reviewer: Rachel Ogden

Monogram by Beurer Konnect Smart Blanket The most secure Trusted Score Pros Stays in place once fitted

Independent feet and body heating

App control Cons App won’t work on all devices

Expensive

Large controls Ideal for active sleepers, the Monogram by Beurer Konnect Smart Blanket is a well-designed electric blanket that promises to stay put throughout the night. Instead of lifting the mattress to attach flimsy straps to each corner, the Konnect has an elasticated skirt that can be seamlessly placed onto the mattress. The top is also lightly padded which helps to conceal the wires underneath. Another feature of the Konnect is its compatible app, which allows users to set weekly schedules, switch the blanket on and off remotely and track its energy usage over various periods. It is also controlled by the remote system which isn’t the most intuitive at first, but after time is fairly easy to get your head around and made simpler with the digital display. You’ll find four buttons on the controller, two which set the body and/or foot temperature from 0-9, one that sets the timer and one that shows the power used is kWh. The latter is useful, especially if you won’t use the app. It is worth noting that compared to other electric blankets, the Konnect doesn’t heat up as quickly, with the instructions suggesting you pre-warm the blanket for around 30 minutes before bedtime. This is easy to do with the app though, as you can control it remotely. Another disclaimer is that the Konnect is more expensive than other electric blankets. Reviewer: Rachel Ogden Full review: Monogram by Beurer Konnect Smart Blanket

Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer The easiest to use Trusted Score Pros Two detachable controls

Easy to set

Four heats Cons No adjustable timer

Control fitting can be uncomfortable

Higher energy consumption than some If you’re looking for an electric blanket that requires minimal maintenance and also outputs maximum warmth then look no further than the Dreamland Sleep Tight. Fitting the electric blanket is incredibly easy, thanks to its three secure, elasticated straps. Two corner straps fit at the bottom and there’s a long strap that fits underneath the top of the mattress. Its twin controls can be detached and the electric blanket itself can be laundered at 30°C and delicately tumble dried too. Speaking of the controls, they are fairly basic but equally easy to use. There are two buttons, one to turn the blanket on and off, and another for selecting a heat setting from 1-4. The Sleep Tight electric blanket has 150W of power, and despite promising just a five-minute warm up, we found that it actually took around 10-15 minutes to comfortably heat up. The Dreamland also boasts ultra-thin wires which aren’t too intrusive, but are somewhat noticeable so extra padding might be necessary to prevent the wires from disrupting your sleep. Reviewer: Rachel Ogden Full review: Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer

FAQs Do you need dual controls? If you and your partner are happy with the same temperature, a single-control device is good enough. However, if you prefer different temperature settings to your partner, a dual-control electric blanket gives you more choice, and you can use half the energy should you only want to warm one side of the bed. Can you sleep with an electric blanket turned on? It depends on the model, so read the instructions carefully. Many do allow you to sleep while the blanket is on its minimum setting. Are electric blankets expensive to run? Not really. Most top out at around 4p per hour on the maximum setting, which is cheaper than having the heating turned on. If you run them at lower temperature settings, the cost per hour drops. Should you buy a machine-washable blanket? Yes, keeping a blanket clean and in its best condition is essential. The best electric blankets have a separate topping that can be cleaned more often for hygiene reasons. The cheaper ones tend to only let you wash everything, and there can be a limit on how many wash cycles you can put them through. Should an electric blanket be removed when not needed? Yes, as soon as the weather is good enough, an electric blanket should be removed and stored to prevent wear and tear. Are electric blankets safe to use? Yes, they are. Modern ones have to go through strict testing criteria before they can be sold. Even so, you do have an electric-powered device, so take care of it: don’t use a damaged blanket or one where the wires have started to come away from the controls.

Trusted Reviews Test Data ‹ Heated blanket running cost per hour Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket £0.04 Vonhaus King Size Electric Blanket £0.04 Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket £0.04 Silentnight Yours&Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket £0.04 Monogram by Beurer Konnect Smart Blanket £0.03 Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer £0.09 ›