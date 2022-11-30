 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Trusted Reviews Recommended

An improvement on the original, the new Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress adds in an extra layer. Excellent support and comfort, combined with a washable top cover and quality heat dissipation, make this a solid midrange choice, whether you’re after a new mattress for yourself or for the spare room.

Pros

  • Washable cover
  • Supportive and comfortable
  • Good value

Cons

  • A little soft right at the edge

Availability

  • UKRRP: £799

Key Features

  • TrialSimba offers a 200-night trial period.
  • DeliveryThis mattress comes shrink-wrapped in a box.
  • TemperatureSimbatex foam helps dissipate heat quickly.

Introduction

One of the original mattress-in-a-box companies, Simba has revisited its standard foam offering, revamping it to provide better cooling and more comfort – all now with a washable cover.

It’s a touch soft at the edges, but once in bed, this mattress is supremely comfortable and supportive, making it a good choice for anyone who wants a nice balance between price and comfort.

Sizes and Trial Period

  • All major mattress sizes
  • 200-night trial period

Simba sells the Simbatex Foam Mattress in almost every size you could want: single, small double, king and super king. That range alone will cover the vast majority of UK beds. Like all Simba mattresses, this one has a 200-night trial.

If you decide you don’t like the mattress during this period, Simba will send out a two-man team to collect it, and there’s no expectation that you’ll have the mattress covered. All returned mattresses are recycled or refurbished.

Design and Layers

  • Four layers
  • Washable cover
  • Handles for turning

As with Simba’s other mattresses, the Simbatex Foam Mattress comes shrink-wrapped in a cardboard box. Once the plastic has been cut open, the mattress will naturally inflate. It will take up to six hours to reach its full depth of 25cm. It can look a little soft and misshapen while expanding, but it soon squares off.

Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress side
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Fortunately, there are handles at the side, which make it easy to move into position. I found that I could put this mattress in place by myself, although it never hurts to have someone else to help.

Handles also come in handy when it’s time to rotate the mattress. Simba recommends rotating once a month for the first three months and then every three to six months after that. This helps to even out the pressure on the foam and avoid any dips.

Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress handle
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The old Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress had only three layers inside, but this model has four layers. As it’s the order of the layers that creates the comfort, this mattress can only be placed one way up and should not be flipped over.

Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress foam
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At the top, you’ll find the anti-allergenic knitted cover, which has a soft and comforting feel to it.

Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress quilt
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This cover can be unzipped and machine-washed, which is a feature not available on all Simba mattresses. The Simba Hybrid Pro, for example, doesn’t have a machine-washable cover. Simba recommends using a mattress protector, too, to extend the life of your new purchase.

Next is the Simbatex comfort layer, which the company says delivers 30 times more airflow than standard memory foam. It’s also infused with graphite to absorb heat. It’s a combination that Simba says makes this mattress cooler than much of the competition.

Next comes the Simba-Response foam layer, which uses open cell foam for support while retaining airflow.

At the bottom of the pile is the high-density foam base, which the company says gives the mattress zoned pressure relief. This also provides the mattress with its structure and depth.

Comfort and Support

  • Good movement insulation
  • Brilliant support in all sleeping positions
  • A firm mattress

When testing mattresses, I take measurements while in different positions to best gauge the level of support. Sitting on the edge of the mattress, I measured a drop of 6cm, which is a little more than on the Simba Hybrid Pro and the same as on the Emma mattress. Sitting on the bed, I could feel myself sink into the mattress, although this isn’t a regular position to be in anyway.

Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress sitting
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Sitting up, I measured a drop of 3cm. That’s a brilliant result, as the mattress could support my body, keeping me from sinking too deeply into the foam.

Next, I tested the mattress while in different sleeping positions. On my side, I measured a drop of 3.5cm at my hips and 3cm at my shoulders. That’s a firm level of support, helping to keep my spine aligned, although the Simba Hybrid Pro did deliver a slightly better result here.

On my back, I measured a drop of 3.5cm at my hips and 2cm at my shoulders. Again, that’s a good level of support.

On my front, the Simbatex only gave 2.5cm at my chest. Once again, the layers of foam provided a stable base that stopped me from sinking too far down.

Not only is the support good, but this mattress feels comfortable and inviting. While it could be classed as a firm mattress, the soft top and level of support make it feel a little softer in a good way.

The above figures compare well with other mattresses, but the Simba Hybrid Pro is slightly better: I measured slightly deeper yet even drops when lying on my back and side, helping it contour better against my body.

To see how well the Simbatex insulated against movement, I used an accelerometer to measure how movement was transferred. Placing the accelerometer on the opposite side of the bed, where a second sleeper would be, I measured motion as I climbed into bed. Aside from a spike when I sat down, movement was largely contained to one side of the bed. 

Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress getting into bed motion
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once in bed, I used the accelerometer to test movement from turning over. This time, with better support away from the edge, motion was better contained. Having two sleepers will prove comfortable, even if one moves around more.

Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress turning over motion
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You have to spend a lot more, such as on the Simba Hybrid Pro, to get better motion insulation.

Heat

  • Wicks heat away quickly
  • Comfortable to sleep on

Foam mattresses have been accused of retaining heat, but the Simbatex fights against this idea. Thanks to its layer construction, this mattress does a good job of removing heat. 

To test, I lay on my back on the mattress for 10mins before standing up and taking an image with a thermal camera. I then took images every minute to see how well the heat dissipated. 

The images below run in time from left to right. From the initial shot, you can see that I’ve left a burning outline. After 1min, my outline has started to blur around the edges; after 2mins, my outline is turning into a blob; after 3mins, my heat has mostly gone and the mattress is close to ambient temperature; and after 4mins, my outline is barely there. 

Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress heat
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress heat after 1m
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress heat after 2m
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress heat after 3m
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress after 4m
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This is a better result than I had with the Emma Original, although the Simba Hybrid Pro dissipated heat even more quickly.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you’re looking for a great combination of comfort, heat dissipation and price, this is an excellent choice.

If you want the best in motion insulation, check out a hybrid mattress instead.

Final Thoughts

A true improvement on the original, the Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress hits the right spot between price and quality. It’s a semi-firm mattress, but the level of support in all sleeping positions is excellent. I found that its heat dissipation was great for a foam-only mattress, with only more expensive hybrid mattresses doing better. With its machine-washable cover, the Simbatex is a practical choice, whether you want a primary mattress for yourself or a comfortable one for a spare bed.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every mattress we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main mattress for the review period

We use a thermal camera to see how quickly the mattress can dissipate heat for a comfortable night’s sleep

We measure how far we sink into the mattress in various positions to gauge support levels

We use an accelerometer to measure how movement from one person is transferred to the other side of the bed

You might like…

How to set up a Sleep schedule for bedtime on iPhone

How to set up a Sleep schedule for bedtime on iPhone

Jon Mundy 8 months ago
The ultimate geek guide to getting better sleep

The ultimate geek guide to getting better sleep

Richard Easton 5 years ago

FAQs

Does the Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress have a washable cover?

Yes, it does, although you should still use a mattress protector.

How many nights can you try the Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress for?

You can try it for up to 200 nights and claim a full refund if you don’t like it.

Trusted Reviews test data

Mattress sink sitting
Mattress sink edge sitting
Mattress sink hip side
Mattress sink shoulders side
Mattress sink hips back
Mattress sink shoulders back
Mattress sink chest front
Mattress sink standing
Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress
3 cm
6 cm
3.5 cm
3 cm
3.5 cm
2 cm
2.5 cm
2 cm

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Mattress type
Mattress trial
Mattress depth
Mattress size
Washable cover
Number of layers
Layers
Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress
£799
Simba
2022
22/11/2022
Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress
Memory foam
199 Nights
25 cm
Single, Small double, Double, King, Super king
Yes
4
Anti-allergenic knitted cover, Simbatex comfort layer, Simba-Response foam layer, high-density foam base

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.

David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.